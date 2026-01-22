What Each Oklahoma Transfer is Rated in EA College Football 26 Video Game

The transfer portal gives, and the transfer portal takes.

After the 2025 season, Oklahoma saw 24 players enter the portal, most of which have now committed to new programs. The Sooners, though, signed 15 players from other schools to reinforce their biggest positions of need.

The natural thing to ask is, ‘How good are the newcomers?’

The answers to that question are subjective. Ask fans of the schools that they departed from, and they will likely give a “sour grapes” answer about how their team is better without them. Ask Oklahoma fans, and they will likely act like each of the new players is an instant All-American candidate.

There is no perfect way to predict how productive the transfers will be — but numbers can help.

In this case, let’s explore what EA College Football 26 thinks of Oklahoma’s new players.

EA Sports released the game in July and regularly updated the rosters to adjust players’ ratings based on who they performed throughout the season.

Here’s how Oklahoma’s incoming transfers graded out in the game’s most recent update:

WR Trell Harris (Virginia): 85

WR Parker Livingstone (Texas): 83

TE Rocky Beers (Colorado State): 82

RB Lloyd Avant (Colorado State): 81

TE Hayden Hansen (Florida): 80

OL Caleb Nitta (Western Kentucky): 77

DL Bishop Thomas (Georgia State): 77

LB Cole Sullivan (Michigan): 77

OL E’Marion Harris (Arkansas): 75

TE Jack Van Dorselaer (Tennessee): 74

OL Peyton Joseph (Georgia Tech): 72

DB Dakoda Fields (Oregon): 71

DE Kenny Ozowalu (UTSA): 69

N/A: WR Mackenzie Alleyne (Washington State), DB Prince Ijioma (Mississippi Valley State)

Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone were the big “splashes” that the Sooners made in the portal. Harris caught 59 passes for 847 yards and five touchdowns for Virginia in 2025, while Livingstone registered 516 yards and six touchdowns on 29 catches as a redshirt freshman.

Rocky Beers and Hayden Hansen’s ratings of 82 and 80, respectively, should excite OU fans, too. With Jaren Kanak now out of the picture and only two returners — reserves Kade McIntyre and Trynae Washington — coming back for 2026, tight end is a major position of need.

It’s unsurprising that former Power Four players like Dakoda Fields and Peyton Joseph have low ratings. Neither of them saw much action at their previous schools.

The most surprising ratings are Cole Sullivan and Kenny Ozowalu’s grades.

Despite holding a 77 rating, Sullivan logged 44 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for Michigan in 2025. Ozowalu was one of UTSA’s top defenders this year and registered nine solo tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks, but his rating is the lowest of OU’s transfer class at 69.

The only two portal signees without ratings are Mackenzie Alleyne and Prince Ijioma. The 2026 installment of the game didn’t include FCS schools, so Ijioma — a MVSU transfer — was, of course, not in the game. And while Alleyne played for an FBS squad (Washington State) in 2025, it’s possible that he didn’t opt into the game.

What about the players leaving OU?

Here's how they graded out:

DB Kendel Dolby 84

WR Javonnie Gibson 82

RB Taylor Tatum 81

RB Jovantae Barnes 81

WR Jayden Gibson 80

OL Troy Everett 80

LB Sammy Omosigho 80

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. 80

DB Gentry Williams 79

OL Jacob Sexton 79

OL Jake Taylor 77

OL Logan Howland 77

DB Jaydan Hardy 76

OL Luke Baklenko 76

TE Carson Kent 75

DB Devon Jordan 75

TE Kaden Helms 75

DL Markus Strong 73

WR Zion Kearney 73

DB Marcus Wimberly 71



The mean and median are certainly higher with the group that is leaving Oklahoma.

But that isn’t overly surprising.

Many of the players leaving OU — like defensive back Kendel Dolby, wide receiver Javonnie Gibson and linebacker Sammy Omosigho — showed flashes of greatness in Norman. While those guys and the others departing saw their roles at OU decrease, they largely remain talented pieces that should contribute elsewhere.

It’s also important to note that Oklahoma’s transfer portal goal wasn’t to rebuild its team. It was to reinforce it.

The Sooners are unlike schools like Oklahoma State that essentially will be starting from scratch with a new coach and an entirely new roster. It checks out that the Cowboys’ top three transfer portal additions — running back Caleb Hawkins (91), quarterback Drew Mestemaker (90) and wide receiver Wyatt Young (87) — are graded higher than any of OU’s signees.

Really, the Sooners needed to land instant contributors to their wide receiver and tight end rooms while adding depth elsewhere. From the looks of it, they seemed to have achieved that.

Oklahoma also will return several players with exceptional grades in the video game.

Defensive tackle David Stone, at 90, is OU’s highest returner, while defensive backs Peyton and Eli Bowen are just behind him at 89 and 88, respectively. Offensively, wide receiver Isaiah Sategna and quarterback John Mateer are the highest-graded offensive players, as both sit at 88. OU will return nine players that have an 85 grade or higher in 2025.

However, the Sooners will lose their three top-rated players from 2025 in defensive end R Mason Thomas, offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu and defensive tackle Gracen Halton, all of whom graded out at 91.

These are video-game ratings, so take everything with a grain of salt.

But if anything can be taken from the nerds at EA Sports and their evaluations, it seems that the Sooners largely achieved their transfer portal goals.