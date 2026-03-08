Oklahoma's Recruiting Weekend Earned Another Pledge From a Blue-Chip 2027 Player

General manager Jim Nagy tweeted out around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night, "Not done yet."

He must have known something as the Oklahoma Sooners earned a verbal commitment from Boyle County tight end Seneca Driver out of Danville, Kentucky. This was first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 TE Seneca Driver has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 245 TE from Danville, KY chose the Sooners over Kentucky and Notre Dame



He’s ranked as the No. 1 TE in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/PeZsOkYNwX pic.twitter.com/FNgLzy4G2p — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 8, 2026

Per 247Sports, Driver is a four-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked tight end of the class of 2027—a top-50 player. On3/Rivals also has Driver listed as a four-star prospect.

The Sooners sit comfortably ranked first in the class of 2027's rankings according to 247Sports. On3/Rivals has Oklahoma ranked third. With the verbal pledges of safety Jaylen Scott, interior offensive lineman Tyson Ross and quarterback Jamison Roberts, OU now has 18 verbal commits.

Driver becomes the first tight end to verbally commit to the Univeristy of Oklahoma following the hiring of Jason Witten as a position coach. Witten, a future NFL Hall of Fame and former Dallas Cowboy tight end, served as head coach at Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, TX from 2021-2025.

Witten first joined the staff during the transfer portal cycle and helped secure the Sooners current player Jack Van Dorselaer from the University of Tennessee. The former Volunteer joins other transfer portal tight ends Rocky Beers (Colorado State) and Hayden Hansen (Florida), though Witten was not yet part of the staff.

Per Rivals's Charles Power, Driver is "one of the most physically imposing tight end prospects in the 2027 Rivals300."

Jason Witten | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6-6, 234-pounds, Driver is a rising star among preps recruits. He is the No. 18 player in the class according to Rivals and No. 62 overall according to 247Sports. Driver has garnered interest from Tennessee and Notre Dame. New Wildcat head coach Will Stein has also tried to veer away from the Sooners but was unable to keep his in-state recruit from pledging to Oklahoma.

He was named the Area Player of the Year according to the The Advocate-Messenger. He had 49 receptions for 875 yds and 11 touchdowns as a junior. He showcased abilities on defense with 67 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five interceptions—two were returned for touchdowns.

Driver told On3's Greg Smith that "Coach Witten and Coach (Ben) Arbuckle" were what excited him the most about attending this weekend's "Future Freaks" recruiting weekend in Norman.