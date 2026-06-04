What Summer Entails for Oklahoma QB John Mateer Ahead of Year 2

NORMAN — John Mateer’s final go-around at Oklahoma is quickly approaching.

Mateer transferred to OU ahead of the 2025 season after spending the first three years of his college career at Washington State. He started 12 of the Sooners’ 13 games, missing only their rout of Kent State due to a hand injury.

While ups and downs defined Mateer’s first year in Norman, he ultimately helped the Sooners make their first College Football Playoff since 2019. Now, he’ll attempt to get OU past the first round of the CFP as a redshirt senior.

“This is John's last hurrah,” OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “He's always been a fierce competitor… watching that amplify and watching him attack what needs to be attacked, lead what needs to be led and compete the way he needs to compete while also continuing to develop himself as a player (during the spring) I think has been awesome.”

Year 1 in review

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes against Missouri. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Mateer came to Norman with high expectations.

In 2024, his first and only season as WSU’s starting quarterback, he threw for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions while also rushing for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns. ESPN ranked him as the No. 1 player in the transfer portal after that season.

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Mateer’s first campaign with the Sooners got off to a scorching start. He helped OU begin the 2025 season 4-0 with ranked wins over Michigan and Auburn.

In the Auburn game, though, Mateer suffered his hand injury, which required him to undergo surgery — and his production wasn’t the same upon returning.

In Oklahoma’s final eight contests, Mateer completed only 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,670 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. During OU’s 4-0 start, he logged 1,215 passing yards, 11 total touchdowns and three interceptions on a 67.4 completion percentage.

What’s next?

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes for a touchdown against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Mateer recently wrapped up his second spring with the Sooners. His second campaign as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback officially begins in three months.

So what is he doing in the meantime? A lot of self care.

“My body feels great,” Mateer said after OU’s spring game on April 18. “Not everybody can say that, so I mean, I'm good. If I need some time, I'll take some time off for my arm… it could use some rest.”

Throughout the spring, Mateer said he honed in on his footwork and mechanics. He also continued to recover, saying after the spring game that his hand was “close” to full strength.

“I'm at a good platform, and knowing that, I’ll just keep growing off of it,” Mateer said. “Every day is an opportunity to take a step forward. And that's my body, my nutrition, just watching more football.”

Mateer also has several new weapons at his disposal entering the 2026 season. The Sooners picked up wide receivers Trell Harris, Parker Livingstone and Mackenzie Alleyne from the transfer portal, as well as tight ends Hayden Hansen, Rocky Beers and Jack Van Dorselaer.

During the summer, Norman isn’t the most lively community. The majority of OU’s student body is off campus for a few months and, of course, the university doesn’t host any sporting events.

But Mateer is more than content with the dead period. It gives him a chance to build on his relationships with OU’s newcomers and strengthen his bonds with returning players like wide receiver Isaiah Sategna and running backs Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock.

“We were super tight last year, and that’s part of the reason why we had success, but this group is also really tight,” Mateer said. “We’re going to get even tighter, and over the summer is huge in that there’s nothing to do except hang out with each other, which I love.”