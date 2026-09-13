Where is Oklahoma in the Polls After Loss to Michigan?

Oklahoma's loss to Michigan on Saturday was costly for the Sooners in the polls.

OU barely hung on to a spot in The Associated Press poll, checking in at No. 24 on Sunday after the 17-10 loss.

The Sooners, who were No. 11 going into the game, are the last of nine SEC teams in the top 25.

Texas rose to No. 1 after its win over Ohio State on Saturday. Georgia is at No. 2, LSU at No. 7, followed by Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Alabama in the next three spots.

Tennessee is at No. 15, and Missouri at No. 20.

Florida, South Carolina, Mississippi State, and Auburn received votes.

Oklahoma's ranking is its lowest since being unranked for the final 10 polls of the 2024 season.

The Sooners never dropped lower than No. 18 last season.

Michigan, which dropped from No. 16 to out of the polls after a tight win over Western Michigan to open the season, reentered the poll at No. 19.

In the coaches' poll, the Sooners (1-1) dropped from No. 10 to No. 21. The top seven in that poll is identical to the AP poll.

Notre Dame comes in at No. 3, followed by Indiana, Miami, and Ohio State before LSU.

Michigan is also No. 19 in that poll.

New Mexico, the Sooners' opponent this week, received votes in the coaches' poll.

The Lobos are 2-0, with wins over Central Michigan and Mercyhurst.

After playing New Mexico, the Sooners take on No. 2 Georgia on the road and top-ranked Texas in Dallas.

The final three games of Oklahoma's schedule are against teams currently ranked as well. Kentucky is the only team remaining on the Sooners' schedule that currently has a loss.

Though the Sooners outgained the Wolverines 289-263, including 174-75 in the second half, Michigan used a late touchdown to come away with the win.

After Oklahoma came back from a 10-0 deficit to tie the game early in the fourth quarter, and the defense forced a punt on the next drive to put the ball back in the hands of the Sooners' offense, John Mateer threw an interception that gave the Wolverines the ball at the OU 6.

Michigan scored two plays later to regain the lead, and Oklahoma could not produce points on their last three drives.

Mateer was just 1-for-8 passing to end the game after completing nine consecutive passes before that.

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