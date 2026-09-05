Opener Exactly What Oklahoma QB John Mateer Needed to Prepare for Challenges That Await

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NORMAN — Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer appeared in control during Oklahoma’s 51-0 win over UTEP on Friday..

Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle praised his quarterback’s poise.

“I thought he was calm,” Arbuckle said after Mateer went 11 for 17 for 225 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. “I thought he was confident. I thought he had a really good grasp of the game plan and what we’re looking to attack. And at the end of the day, he went out there and did what a good quarterback should do — managed the offense, kept us on schedule.”

The outside demeanor might not have told the whole picture.

“I’m glad they said I was calm,” Mateer said, also referring to a similar point made by Sooners coach Brent Venables. “I probably wasn’t as calm in my head. There’s a lot of things I’m thinking about out there, but I’m glad I looked calm.”

Mateer was never going to answer all the questions surrounding him coming into the season in the opener.

Tougher opponents await throughout the rest of Oklahoma’s schedule.

But Friday was a healthy dose of exactly what the Sooners needed to see from the fifth-year senior.

Mateer missed Elijah Thomas badly on his first throw of the game, skying his pass well over Thomas’ head.

It was a bit of an, ‘Oh no, here we go again,’ moment hearkening back to some of the same problems that plagued Mateer a season ago.

But with mentor Terry Bradshaw on hand, Mateer settled down from there and completed his next seven passes.

Those included a pair of third-down throws — a 6-yarder to Isaiah Sategna on third-and-3 and a 15-yarder over the middle to tight end Hayden Hansen.

They also included some deep balls — a 24-yard toss to Thomas, a 25-yard pass to Sategna and a 40-yard touchdown pass to tight end Rocky Beers.

Mateer’s 234.1 quarterback rating was his best as a Sooner by a significant margin.

His best last season was the 191.4 he put up against Illinois State in the 2025 opener.

Mateer recalled his emotions before that start after Friday’s game.

“I remember Game 1 last year, you know, Walk fo Champions and Boomer Sooners before the game — it’s a lot of stimulation on the brain,” Mateer said. “I was a lot calmer (vs. UTEP). I’ve been here before. I’m just used to it.”

Perhaps the biggest number for Mateer coming out of the win over the Miners is what he didn’t have to do.

Mateer had just three carries for seven yards, with two of those carries coming near the goalline on the game’s first drive.

Last season, Mateer had to force the issue offensively.

If he wasn’t going to be able to run effectively, the Sooners weren’t going to win.

Friday showed that this version of Oklahoma can win without Mateer having to do it all offensively.

Last season, Mateer never had fewer than seven rushing attempts and averaged more than 12 carries per game.

Friday's game was also the first for Mateer at OU with three or more touchdown passes to three or more receivers.

Sategna, Beers ad Trell Harris each caught touchdown passes.

The Sooners figure to need Mateer to be able to run effectively at some point this season, but with the new look among the running backs, the receivers and the offensive line, it should be a complete necessity to win this year when it was last year.

“Very well could be,” Mateer said when asked if he considered himself more of a distributor this season than he was in 2025. “You do what it takes to win. So whatever it takes, I’ll do, but I’ve got so many weapons around me that can run the ball. Just give it to the playmakers.”

Mateer did plenty of that against the Miners.

That’s a mentality Mateer and the Sooners must take into next week’s matchup with No. 16 Michigan.

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