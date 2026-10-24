Which Under the Radar Sooners Could Lift Oklahoma Over Mississippi State?

P Jacob Ulrich

Forget about that throw into the end zone last week. Oklahoma’s punter doesn’t need to be executing trick plays on the goal line. What the OU punter needs to focus on this season is bailing out the offense and helping out the defense with his big leg. Ulrich (19 punts) and Grayson Miller (10) have OU ranked 24th nationally in net punting, an average of 42.2 yards. Individually, they’re even better: Ulrich averages 44.4 yards per punt, Miller 45.0. In a setting like Starkville, where fans can become intoxicated on the relentless din of 20,000 cowbells, it’ll be huge for Ulrich (or Miller) to keep his cool — that is, catch the snap, execute his steps and knock the air out of the football — and flip the field at every opportunity. Don’t expect the OU offense to suddenly come to life just because they’re playing Mississippi State. And don’t expect the OU defense to continue to dominate the opposition just because they’re playing Mississippi State. The Sooners need to be good in all three phases, and other than turnovers, field position could be the biggest factor.

DE Jake Kreul

The freshman emerged as a weapon for Oklahoma's defense in the loss to Kentucky. The Sooners have plenty of weapons to throw at Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor, but Kreul's speed off the edge could cause major issues — especially since Taylor has not protected the football well this season. OU needs to help its offense out any way it can, and a strip sack by Kreul could be a massive swing on Saturday.

— Ryan Chapman

QB Whitt Newbauer

Oklahoma’s coaches say that John Mateer gives the Sooners the best chance to win. And, at this point, that’s hard to believe. Mateer has thrown seven interceptions and lost two fumbles through six games. Mateer’s nine turnovers are tied for the most in FBS among quarterbacks. If he turns the ball over early against Mississippi State, it may be time for the Sooners to try another option. Junior Whitt Newbauer, playing his second season at OU, is next in line for playing time behind Mateer. Newbauer appeared briefly in the Sooners’ 51-0 win over UTEP in Week 1. He completed his only pass attempt and also rushed for a touchdown. The 6-foot-6, 237-pound signal caller is unproven. But given Mateer’s struggles, he may be worth playing as the Sooners look to get above .500.

— Carson Field

CB Trystan Haynes

Certainly, this one is bigger if Kamario Taylor plays, but either way, Haynes will need to come up with some big plays. Mississippi State's offense is one of the most explosive in the country with Taylor. Anthony Evans is one of the top receivers in the country with 47 catches for 614 yards and five touchdowns. But the Bulldogs have depth at the position, with Sanfrisco Magee, Maquis Johnson and former Sooners receiver Zion Ragins posting strong numbers as well. So Oklahoma's cornerbacks are going to be tested plenty. Certainly Mississippi State will test Courtland Guillory, and even Eli Bowen if he's able to play. But they'll certainly try to go over Haynes since he has much less experience. If Haynes is able to come up big, then it will significantly help the Sooners' chances. And even if Taylor can't go, the Sooners can't assume that Billy Puckett will struggle as much as he did last week in the loss to LSU.

— Ryan Aber

OL Peyton Joseph

Peyton Joseph will need to keep hydrated for this one, as his name will more than likely be called to start or heavily factor into Bill Bedenbaugh's disastrous rotation of offensive linemen. Ryan Fodje and Eddy Pierre-Louis are already out. If Michael Fasusi and/or Heath Ozaeta are also late scratches, then Joseph will need to grow up very fast. When he played against Kentucky, he was the least of Oklahoma's offensive line troubles. Mississippi State's defensive line and defense as a whole are rubbish. If Joseph can remain steady, OU should find some success on the ground.

— Brady Trantham

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