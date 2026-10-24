What Factors Will Shape Oklahoma's First Trip to Battle Mississippi State?

The Unknown

Oklahoma has to prepare as if Mississippi State sophomore quarterback Kamario Taylor is going to play. Taylor’s good — 66 percent completions, 1,450 yards, 17 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions — but he got hurt against Alabama and didn’t play in last week’s 31-0 loss at LSU. He’s a major difference maker for Jeff Lebby’s offense. If he plays, the Bulldogs have a real shot at sending the Sooners into the second half of the season with a fourth loss. Sophomore Parker Puckett wasn’t great in Death Valley last week, hitting 24-of-40 passes for 210 yards, but was intercepted once and never got MSU to the end zone. Either way, Brent Venables needs to have the Sooners ready. Mississippi State still ranks 22nd nationally in total offense even after last week’s shutout in Baton Rouge.

— John Hoover

Win the Field Position Battle

No matter how healthy Kamario Taylor ends up being on Saturday, Jeff Lebby will want to push the ball downfield. That becomes an easier calculation for the former OU offensive coordinator if the Bulldogs take over near midfield, when he can dial up deep shots in early down situations. That prospect gets a bit harder for Lebby if the offense is able to pick up a first down or two and Jacob Ulrich is able to pin Mississippi State deep. Backed up on their own goal line, the Bulldogs may be forced to play things safe, which plays right into the hands of OU's defense.

— Ryan Chapman

Play Clean Football

Davis Wade Stadium isn’t massive, but it’s a hostile atmosphere. Mississippi State’s fans will be ringing their cowbells throughout Saturday’s game, creating a large — arguably unneeded — amount of noise. That doesn’t bode well for OU’s offense, which has struggled to take care of the football. The Bulldogs may be without star quarterback Kamario Taylor, who was listed as questionable on Wednesday’s initial availability report. Mississippi State’s offense played horribly without Taylor last week in its 31-0 loss to LSU. Whether Taylor plays or not, OU’s offense can’t afford to give out good field position off of miscues. Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and staff must keep John Mateer on a short leash and be willing to make difficult decisions if the quarterback’s careless play continues.

— Carson Field

Start Quickly on Defense

Of course there wound up being a ton of other factors that contributed to the loss to Kentucky last week, and the defense did plenty enough for the Sooners to win the football game, but the one thing they didn't do was stop Kentucky from capitalizing on the game's first drive. Those points wound up being critical. Jeff Lebby will certainly have a strong script to start and Oklahoma's defense better be ready to go from the jump. If Kamario Taylor plays, the Sooners will need to stop the Bulldogs as many times as possible to keep the game from turning into a shootout, which certainly wouldn't benefit Oklahoma. If Taylor doesn't go, a rough start by Billy Puckett could go a long way toward shutting down the Bulldogs.

— Ryan Aber

Force Turnovers

For the love of football god, the defense will have to play perfect. Is that possible? Of course not. But a turnover — or three — could go a long way in helping the team wash away any sins the offense is sure to commit on the road amongst a sea of noise-making percussive instruments designed to locate bovine creatures. Forcing three-and-outs and only giving up field goals won't be enough. With or without Kamario Taylor, the Oklahoma defense will need to generate turnovers to increase the team's margin for error.

— Brady Trantham

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