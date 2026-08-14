Who's the Fourth Man? Oklahoma's Luxury of Corner Depth is LaMar Morgan's to Answer

NORMAN — This is how you know you're living well as a defense.

When critical eyes focus on the secondary, there's very little to be concerned about overall. Cornerback, safeties — LaMar Morgan and Brandon Hall are doing a great job. The Sooners are set at those position groups.

But if those critical eyes focus intently at corner, past Eli Bowen, Courtland Guillory and even Jacobe Johnson, the question arises about who will occupy that fourth spot.

Again, this is a spoiled life Brent Venables has built with his defense.

The question may seem trivial, but it's important. Last season, the fourth cornerback in the rotation, Devon Jordan, played 232 snaps per Pro Football Focus and was a consistent player on the field. His transfer to Baylor back in the winter provided an open spot to be had for new faces in the cornerback room.

Names like Trystan Haynes, Dakoda Fields or Prince Ijioma are the candidates to snatch that spot. Three players for Morgan to identify who's the most worthy.

"I think the guys are excited about the opportunity," Morgan said during Oklahoma's Media Day. "I think that's what you know about this place. If you put the work in and you do what you're supposed to do, you're going to have a lot of opportunity on Saturdays to showcase your skills in front of your friends and family."

Back in spring, Morgan was impressed with the Oregon transfer Fields — who was one of those players off to the side during Tuesday's practice.

Oregon defensive back Dakoda Fields works out as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I thought Dakoda has done a good job," Morgan said on April 28. "Sometimes, I think, a change of scenery makes you better, challenges you. Opens you up to what you need to work on at a place like this. I would be very surprised if we don’t get the best version of Dakoda."

But Haynes has been one of the risers during Fall Camp. At 6-2, 188 pounds, Haynes has the size to thrive in Venables' attacking system. He only appeared in one game last season before redshirting — not that redshirts matter anymore — but is right in the thick of things for the fourth corner spot.

It will come down to Morgan's development and management of the room. It's his first real task with his new gig at Oklahoma, considering the experienced talent he inherited.

"I think that's why Coach V hires us as coaches," Morgan said during Media Day. "In my opinion I think that's what a good coach does. Find different things each day that you can get better at. You can never master anything in football. You can be the All-Pro, best player in the country and you're still going to have things that you can work on each and every day."



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