Why Georgia HC Kirby Smart Calls Oklahoma's Defense a 'Highlight Reel'

NORMAN — The scales are tipped in Georgia’s favor as the Bulldogs prepare to battle Oklahoma.

The Bulldogs are 14-point favorites over Oklahoma ahead of this weekend’s matchup between the college football blue bloods. Georgia is No. 2 in the AP poll, while OU dropped out of the rankings after its 14-6 win over New Mexico.

Still, UGA coach Kirby Smart has plenty of respect for Oklahoma coach Brent Venables. More specifically, Smart admires the defensive mastermind that Venables is.

“I mean, look at his record,” Smart said on the SEC’s teleconference on Wednesday.

In his own right, Smart is considered to be one of the sport’s greatest defensive minds.

Before taking over as Georgia’s head coach in 2016, Smart served as Alabama’s defensive coordinator from 2008 to 2015, helping the Crimson Tide win four national championships in that span. And since Smart’s arrival in Athens, Georgia’s defenses have regularly improved, and the Bulldogs won back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022.

Similarly, Venables became Oklahoma’s head coach after a long defensive coordinator stint at a championship program. Venables helped Clemson win national titles in 2016 and 2018 before taking the helm at OU in 2022.

In Venables’ first season at OU, the Sooners allowed 30 points and 461 yards per game. Last year, Oklahoma ranked first in the SEC in scoring defense (15.5 points allowed per game), total defense (272.5 yards allowed per game) and sacks (45).

OU has given up only 23 points in its first three contests of 2026, and the Sooners lead the SEC in passing defense, allowing only 104.3 passing yards per game.

Oklahoma has only been in the SEC since 2024. But Smart believes that Venables’ defensive genius has already impacted the conference.

“A lot of people copy things they do,” Smart said. “That's the first tape you turn to and say, ‘All right, I want to see how Oklahoma played. I want to see what they did on defense.’”

Georgia’s offense is loaded with talent.

The Bulldogs combined for 178 points in their first three games of 2026. Veteran quarterback Gunner Stockton has thrown for 583 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions so far, and because the Bulldogs’ first three contests were so lopsided, they’ve been able to rest star running back Nate Frazier.

Even so, Smart is well aware of the challenges that await his team when it faces Venables’ defense on Saturday.

“It's basically a defensive highlight reel in terms of the way to play and the way to strike blockers and the way to get off blockers and run to the ball,” Smart said.

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