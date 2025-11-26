Why Oklahoma DL Damonic Williams Believes Sooners are Championship-Caliber Team
NORMAN — Oklahoma defensive lineman Damonic Williams knows what it takes to make a late-season run.
Before arriving in Norman ahead of the 2024 season, Williams played at TCU. He was a true freshman when the Horned Frogs reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2022.
As Williams looks to make another run at the title, he believes the Sooners have what it takes.
“Without a doubt,” Williams said. “Like, wholeheartedly, ten toes down, standing on that.”
Williams didn’t just play for that TCU squad that went 13-2 and finished as the nation’s runner up. He was a star for the Horned Frogs.
As a true freshman in 2022, Williams started all 15 games and registered 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He was given Freshman All-American honors by 247Sports and College Football News.
Williams saw first hand what it takes to be one of the best teams in college football. And the defensive tackle believes that this year’s OU team has a similar resolve to that TCU squad.
“The mindset, the heart, definitely the ‘want-to,’” Williams said. “I just feel like everybody around me definitely has that.”
Since arriving in Norman, Williams has been a key contributor to an Oklahoma defense that has regularly improved.
In 2024 — his first year with the Sooners — Williams started in 12 of OU’s 13 games, finishing the season with 35 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. This season, Williams has played in 10 of the Sooners’ 11 games, logging 24 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries thus far.
Williams looks back fondly at his time with the Horned Frogs. But the defensive lineman is also grateful for the chance to play at OU, where he said he has been regularly pushed.
“Having (defensive line) coach (Todd) Bates by my side, having (defensive lineman) Gracen Halton by my side, (defensive lineman David) Stone, all those guys,” Williams said. “They keep pushing me and make me wanna do better every single rep, every single day.”
Oklahoma enters its final regular-season game — a home tilt with LSU on Saturday — 9-2 and ranked No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
If the Sooners down the Tigers, they’ll be in the CFP, no questions asked.
As someone who previously made a playoff run, Williams is well aware of the distractions that stem from being in the mix this late in the season.
But the defensive lineman believes that the team’s focus and togetherness will allow them to not only reach the playoff but make a run once they get there.
“We're just taking it one game at a time, honestly,” Williams said. “Not looking too much into the future, just taking it day by day.”
Saturday’s game between Oklahoma and LSU will kick off at 2:30 p.m.