Why Oklahoma Great Baker Mayfield Thinks QB John Mateer is ‘Tough as They Come’

NORMAN — Even as an NFL quarterback with a hectic schedule, Baker Mayfield keeps a close eye on his former college team.

Mayfield — who led OU to a 33-6 record during his three years as the Sooners’ starting quarterback and won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 — returned to Oklahoma on Saturday to hold his Baker Mayfield Youth Football Camp for children aged 7 through 14. There, Mayfield took questions from local media before giving on-field instruction to participating campers.

Mayfield believes that Oklahoma’s current signal caller, John Mateer, is someone who could bring the Sooners back to the top of the college football world.

“From the first time I talked to John, I could tell he’s kind of built different,” Mayfield said. “That’s an important piece to have when you come in and play quarterback at this university.”

Mateer began his college career at Washington State but entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season. While in the portal, Mayfield reached out to Mateer, hoping to get him to be OU’s starting quarterback in 2025.

Mateer ultimately landed in Norman — and his first season with the Sooners had its ups and downs.

With Mateer leading the way, the Sooners got off to a 4-0 start with ranked wins over Michigan and Auburn. In the first four games, Mateer logged 1,215 passing yards, 11 total touchdowns and only three interceptions.

But in the Auburn game, Mateer suffered a thumb injury that required surgery. The quarterback missed OU’s game against Kent State but returned in time for the Sooners’ annual Red River Rivalry game against Texas.

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From afar, Mayfield was shocked when he heard that Mateer would be able to start against the Longhorns.

“I thought he was insane when he came back to play against Texas,” Mayfield said.

That game didn’t go particularly well for Mateer. He completed just 20 of his 38 pass attempts for 202 yards and three interceptions as Texas earned its second win in a row against OU.

The rest of Mateer’s season was inconsistent, too. Over the Sooners’ final eight contests, he completed just 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,670 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. Mateer did, however, play well enough to help OU reach the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.

While highs and lows defined Mateer’s performance down the stretch, Mayfield believes that the quarterback’s ability to fight through his injury showed his grit.

“I think he’s as tough as they come,” Mayfield said. “You’ve seen guys that can play with pinkies or some of the other fingers, but having a thumb injury, it’s difficult. Just getting the ball, fielding the snap and then trying to grip the ball, throw it correctly, it’s hard. That speaks to his toughness and his will.”

Mateer is now entering his second season with the Sooners and his final college football campaign.

The Sooners added several offensive transfers — like wide receivers Parker Livingstone and Trell Harris and tight ends Rocky Beers, Hayden Hansen and Jack Van Dorselaer — to give Mateer more weapons. Mateer will also have the benefit of full health, as he said that his thumb was “almost” at 100 percent after OU’s spring game on April 18.

Between Mateer’s leadership and grit, Mayfield believes he can take the Sooners far in 2026.

“He’s there for his guys,” Mayfield said. “To me, that carries you a long way, and I think that’s going to take them farther this year.”