Oklahoma Legend Baker Mayfield Thrilled to be ‘Home’ for Youth Camp

NORMAN — Even as a Heisman Trophy winner and an NFL veteran, Baker Mayfield never imagined that he’d ever host his own youth camp.

Mayfield, Oklahoma’s legendary quarterback who spent three years as the Sooners’ starting signal caller, was back in Norman to host the Baker Mayfield Youth Football Camp on Saturday. This marks the second year in a row that Mayfield has brought the camp to Norman.

Mayfield is entering his fourth season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As an NFL starting quarterback, he doesn’t have too much time to get back to OU’s campus.

But it’s always special when he does make it back.

“It’s always good to be back home here. Every time I feel like there’s a new building, something new. A lot of exciting things (are) going on in this area now. It always feels good to be back out here where it all started.”

Mayfield grew up in Austin and began his college career at Texas Tech as a walk-on in 2013.

After just one season in Lubbock, the quarterback transferred to OU — and when he enrolled, he had no idea how much of a legend he’d become in Norman. Mayfield sat out of the 2014 season before becoming OU’s starter in 2015.

In his three years as the starter, Mayfield completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 12,292 yards, 119 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. His best season came in 2017, when he won the Heisman Trophy and led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff.

At Saturday’s camp, Mayfield gave on-field instruction to children aged 7 through 14 years old. Many of OU’s current players assisted the Sooners’ former quarterback in teaching the kids, too.

It’s been almost 10 years since Mayfield played his last snap for the Sooners. And the Heisman winner called it “surreal” to be able to continue giving back to the community.

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“If you would’ve told me when I was younger when I was playing football pregame at tailgates of some of these games that I’d one day have my own camp here… it’s crazy to think about,” Mayfield said. “To make a lot of memories for these kiddos, to do it here, it’s really special.”

Mayfield said that he attended several player-led camps when he was a child. The thing he treasured most from those early experiences was the opportunity to be around NFL stars.

More than anything, Mayfield hopes his campers at this year’s event enjoyed their experiences.

And based on the number of current players helping out, the beautiful weather and the energy on OU’s practice field, Mayfield is confident that happened.

“The energy, the excitement… I hope the kids have fun, take a few things away from it,” Mayfield said. “The amount of players that are out here, it’s spectacular. That says something about the tradition, the pride.”