Why Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Calls New Mexico a ‘Confident, Aggressive’ Team

NORMAN — Oklahoma doesn’t exactly get a layup after its 17-10 loss to Michigan last week.

The Sooners will host New Mexico on Saturday, looking for a get-back after their loss in Ann Arbor. The Lobos are playing their second season under coach Jason Eck, who is 11-4 since arriving in Albuquerque.

Though New Mexico isn’t a Power Four opponent, OU coach Brent Venables certainly isn’t underestimating the Lobos.

“Our complete focus now is on New Mexico,” Venables said. “They're a confident, aggressive football team. They're coming here expecting to win.”

Here’s what to know about New Mexico:

Multi-quarterback approach

Before the season, Eck revealed that Jack Layne — the Lobos’ starter in 2025 — would miss the entire year. In UNM’s first two games of 2026, it has played three quarterbacks.

Luke Moga was the Lobos’ most efficient passer in their wins over Central Michigan and Mercyhurst, combining for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 65.4 percent passing. Moga is a former 4-star recruit who spent two seasons at Oregon before transferring to UNM in January.

Toa Fa’avae actually played more snaps than Moga in the first two games. The second-year signal caller completed only 41.2 percent of his pass attempts for 134 yards and a touchdown against CMU and Mercyhurst, and he also rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown.

The third quarterback in the mix is James Laubstein, who has been a pure runner thus far in 2026. Laubstein is in his third season with the Lobos and already has two rushing touchdowns on the young season despite not attempting a pass.

In Eck’s press conference this week, he said there was “not really” any desire to settle the Lobos’ quarterback competition.

Is there a want or a desire to settle UNM's quarterback situation?



Jason Eck: "Not really." — Sean Reider (@lenaweereider) September 12, 2026

Venables noted how challenging it is to prepare for three very different types of quarterbacks.

“I think it’s interesting,” Venables said. “They've done a nice job of having the right guy in there situationally.”

On the ground, returning running back Scottre Humphrey leads New Mexico in rushing with 174 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries. Tight end Cade Keith is UNM’s leading target with 91 yards and a touchdown, while former Arizona State, Texas and UNLV wide receiver Troy Omeire is just behind him at 90 yards and a touchdown.

Stingy defense

New Mexico’s offense may be hard to figure out with multiple quarterbacks, but the Lobos’ calling card is elite defense.

In 2025, the Lobos allowed only 22.3 points and 325.3 yards per game. They also led the Mountain West with 36 sacks. Linebacker Jaxton Eck — the son of Jason Eck — was a First Team All-Mountain West selection, finishing the year with 126 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a safety.

“They deserve our full respect and our best preparation,” Venables said.

Through two games in 2026, the unit looks similarly strong.

In their wins against CMU and Mercyhurst, the Lobos allowed only 14 combined points. New Mexico’s defense has already logged eight sacks, five interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

Individually, Eck is one of two Lobos with a Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade higher than 90, along with cornerback Joshua Barnes. Three other Lobos have defensive grades higher than 80, including linebacker Brett Karhu, who was an All-Mountain West honorable mention in 2025.

Venables praised Jason Eck’s ability to do “more with less” regarding New Mexico’s defense.

“They've built that program there in New Mexico with really good players that they've developed,” Venables said. “(They’ve) done really, really, well.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.