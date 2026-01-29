Why Oklahoma President Joe Harroz Sees New Athletic Director Roger Denny as a 'Dawg'

NORMAN — At his opening press conference, new Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny didn’t come out and say “I win, Google me.”

His claims weren’t as bold as Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti, who used those words at his introductory press conference two years before winning the first program’s national title.

But he did make one thing clear: Anything short of an athletic dynasty is unacceptable.

“I'm not willing to accept anything but going out and winning,” Denny said.

University of Oklahoma president Joseph Harroz Jr. used a trendy, new-generation word to describe the school’s new athletic director, calling him a “dawg.”

Harroz said that, during the interview process, Denny proved to fit that label that is reserved for people who display a combination of grit, confidence and skill.

“I was like, ‘I know you have the talent. Sounds like you’re wise and credible, but I have to know you’re a dawg,’” Harroz said during his speech at Denny’s introduction. “And the response I got from him was absolutely terrific.”

Denny believes part of the reason he earned that moniker is because of the passion he showed throughout the interview process.

“My guess is I probably used some words I can't repeat here,” Denny said.

More than that, Denny said his hunger to win in every sport is what allowed Oklahoma’s hiring team to see him as the right fit for the job.

“That all out commitment and just the unwillingness to accept anything but the absolute best… I think when you take that and you match it with a lot of confidence that we're not going to do anything but the best, I feel really, really good about where this program is headed,” Denny said.

Denny comes to Oklahoma after spending five years at the University of Illinois as the school’s deputy director of athletics. During his time there, he oversaw the Fighting Illini’s fundraising and name-image-likeness endeavors, while also leading the university’s facilities planning.

He replaces Joe Castiglione, who had served as OU’s AD since 1998. Under Castiglione, the Sooners won 26 national championships and 117 conference titles.

Denny has big footsteps to follow. But he isn’t intimidated by the high expectations that come with taking a job at an athletic department as successful as Oklahoma’s.

“I haven't shied away at all from conversations about dynasties,” Denny said. “I think that's what Oklahoma deserves. I think that's what we're going to go get. More than anything, it's the unwillingness to offer any conditions to success. We are absolutely here to build dynasties, and I'm not going to shy away from that.”