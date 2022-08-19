Why Oklahoma QB General Booty is Giving Back: 'Special Place in My Heart for Kids'

He has a famous last name and an interesting first name. Now Oklahoma quarterback General Booty is using that name — and his image and likeness — to do good.

Booty, a junior college transfer for the Sooners this season from Tyler, TX, announced this week he’ll be donating 20 percent of his NIL revenue to the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.

Booty explained in a statement why it’s a priority for him.

“My family has been a really good example to me my whole life, and we talked about the importance of giving back,” Booty said. “I have a special place in my heart for kids, so after my visit there, I knew Oklahoma Children’s Hospital would be where my support would go.”

Booty’s website is where fans can purchase shirts, hats and other items featuring his brand “MTJN,” which stands for More Than Just a Name.

“Ever since I was a young kid playing quarterback, my name has grabbed a lot of attention,” Booty says on the website. “I’ve always tried my best on the field and off to give people a reason to remember my name. Based on the recent court's ruling allowing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, I wanted to use my name to support a great cause. Saying that, I am proud to announce my partnership with Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health.”

Booty, a sophomore, is competing for OU’s backup quarterback position this preseason with Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville. Booty and Beville are backing up transfer starter Dillon Gabriel.