Will Jason Witten Lean More on Kevin Wilson as Oklahoma's Interim OC?

NORMAN — As news began to circulate that Oklahoma was making an offensive coordinator change, eyes quickly glanced to Kevin Wilson.

The former OU play-caller rejoined the staff in 2025 after head coaching stints at Indiana and Tulsa and a stop at Ohio State as offensive coordinator.

Wilson’s title changed to Assistant Head Coach for Offense over the offseason, as he was expected to play a larger role, but instead, Brent Venables turned to Jason Witten to take over play calling duties for Ben Arbuckle.

Venables cited the trust Witten has built with the players and his own eagerness for the role as factors that led to handing Witten the keys, but there is still room for Wilson’s role to expand.

Witten will have the play sheet in his hands when the Sooners take the field against No. 24 Florida at The Swamp come Saturday night, but everyone on staff will have a role to play to get the offense ready throughout November.

“At the end of the day it’ll be a collaboration of all of the offensive coaches together the next four weeks,” Venables said on Tuesday.

OU’s head coach did say that Witten and Wilson have formed a bond since Witten was added to the staff, which makes sense.







Throughout Wilson’s decorated coaching career, he’s coached tight ends just as he’s served as offensive line coach.

“They’ve worked well together,” Venables said. “They’ve really clicked at the hip for several months. Kevin’s got great experience, great wisdom. He’ll continue to have an impact and influence.”

Typically, there are no drastic changes in the offense when an interim coordinator takes over.

The Sooners may shift tendencies and make lineup shifts, but Witten can’t install a brand new offense over the next four weeks.

But there are elements at play that could shift things slightly for Witten.

Oklahoma spent time throughout the spring starting quarterback John Mateer under center with formations that deploy more tight ends and heavier sets.

Fans got a peek of that offense against UTEP, but those formations haven’t been called upon often since the opener.

Witten’s extensive experience in the NFL, plus Wilson’s older-school tendencies when building his own rushing attack, could allow the Sooners to turn back to the work they did all spring to roll out some different looks for the Gator defense to digest in Gainesville.

Witten had his own input in OU’s game plans previously, but his comfort levels may lie more in the 12- and 13-personnell groupings than Arbuckle, who wanted to spread things out for Mateer when the going got tough.

“(Witten’s) been a part of — had a very critical role in helping Ben and doing what he was asked to do in that role as far as week to week preparations,” Venables said. “So some of those things will carry over.”

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