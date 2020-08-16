With Kennedy Brooks Reportedly Opting Out, OU's Backfield Looks Muddied — and Unproven

With the news Sunday that Oklahoma junior Kennedy Brooks has opted out of the 2020 college football season, Lincoln Riley’s offense could be devastated.

Or it could be just another opportunity for yet another talented Sooner to emerge.

“It’s a very talented group,” Riley said during a Saturday video press conference.

Brooks’ productivity will be missed, without question. He was in position to become just the fourth player in school history to surpass 1,000 yards in a season three times, joining De’Mond Parker, Adrian Peterson and Samaje Perine.

Riley said Brooks came to camp in better shape than he ever has.

But now — five months after steady Trey Sermon hit the transfer portal for Ohio State (where the Buckeyes apparently won’t even attempt to play this season; could Sermon possibly return to Norman?) — Riley will be handing the reins to a talented but largely unproven collection of backs who need to step up big-time to take on the kind of role Riley is used to seeing.

Last year’s rising star, junior college transfer Rhamondre Stevenson, is still scheduled to miss the first four or five games following his suspension ahead of last year’s Peach Bowl for a positive drug test (“an archaic rule,” Riley said Saturday).

Although Stevenson is awaiting word on an appeal and figures to be back midway through the season at the latest, all three of last year’s leading rushers who were expected to be back in 2020 — Brooks, Sermon and Stevenson — accounted for 1,978 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019. Add in quarterback Jalen Hurts’ 1,298 rushing yards and 20 rushing TDs, and the OU offense won’t even resemble what it looked like last year.

“Rhamondre Stevenson (looks) much improved from last year, much greater understanding of what we’re doing,” Riley said.

The rest of the Sooners’ backfield picture is wholly muddied.

Redshirt freshman Marcus Major carried the ball just 10 times last year, while junior T.J. Pledger has just 40 career carries — only 10 last year.

“T.J. Pledger had a really strong opening to camp, similar to last year,” Riley said. “He’s playing well, he’s in shape, he’s confident, he knows what we’re doing.

“And then, been pleased with the young guys. Marcus Major, great to have him healthy, back strong, fast, and another guy who’s just so much more locked into what we’re doing now. He’s just so much more confident.”

Brooks' departure could also mean a significant role for incoming freshman Seth McGowan, a 4-star recruit and Oklahoma's only running back signee in the 2020 class.

“Seth McGowan is a guy that’s really been a bright spot in camp as well,” Riley said. “He’s as talented or just as talented as we thought, maybe even a little bit more. Has some impressive qualities for a young guy.”

Walk-on Todd Hudson and junior college transfer Jaden Knowles are also listed on the Sooner roster.

Meanwhile, the learning curve continues for new running backs coach DeMarco Murray, who left as the most productive Sooner in history in all-purpose yards and touchdowns, but apparently is still feeling his way through the coaching business.

“It’s a good room,” Riley said. “And it’s been fun to see DeMarco coaching those guys. He’s done a tremendous job with them so far. It’s a competitive, hungry, talented room right now.”

