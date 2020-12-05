Source: Sooners DB Woodi Washington to miss Saturday's game

Oklahoma Sooners already expected to be without rush linebacker Nik Bonitto and defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles for home tilt with Baylor

Add Woodi Washington to a growing list of inactives for Oklahoma on Saturday night.

According to a source close to the program, the sophomore defensive back is in the COVID-19 protocol and will not play against Baylor. With Washington, Nik Bonitto and Brendan Radley-Hiles sidelined, the Sooners are now down three defensive starters.

Washington is second on the team with 34 tackles, and logged a career-high eight stops in the Sooners' 41-13 drubbing of Oklahoma State two weeks ago. He's also recorded one interception on the year, as he picked off Sam Ehlinger in Oklahoma's 53-45 win over Texas on Oct. 10.

SI Sooners has also confirmed that OU's leading tackler, linebacker Brian Asamoah, is expected to be active Saturday. The redshirt sophomore had also spent time in the COVID-19 protocol, but is cleared to play.

Oklahoma reported 27 active cases of COVID-19 within the athletic department on Monday, nearly four times the total number reported a week earlier. Monday also marked the football team's return to the practice field after a five-day shutdown, which had prompted the postponement of the Sooners' road date with West Virginia. That game, initially scheduled for Nov. 28, will now be played Dec. 12.

With Washington and Radley-Hiles out of the picture, Oklahoma's depth at defensive back will be tested Saturday night. Freshmen Joshua Eaton and D.J. Graham have both shown flashes of brilliance in limited playing time, and could see expanded roles alongside established veterans like Tre Norwood and Justin Broiles.

