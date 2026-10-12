Former Oklahoma DL Gracen Halton Makes Crucial Play in 49ers’ Massive Win

Defensive lineman Gracen Halton is stating his case for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Halton, who spent four seasons at Oklahoma, was a key force in the San Francisco 49ers’ 32-29 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

In the second quarter, Halton sacked Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold for a loss of nine yards when the Seahawks were driving. The Seahawks had to settle for a field goal on that possession.

Later in the game, Halton made an even more notable play. He forced Seahawks running back George Holani to fumble at Seattle’s own goal line, and the former OU defensive tackle recovered the football in the end zone for a touchdown.

Halton hit his signature celebration — the same one that he busted out when he logged a scoop-and-score touchdown for OU against Kent State in 2025 — once the referees signaled touchdown.

GRACEN HALTON HAVE A DAY 👏



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/j24NvY7Ygl — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 11, 2026

The rookie finished the back-and-forth game with three solo tackles and two tackles for loss in addition to his sack and his touchdown. So far in 2026, Halton has registered 14 total tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.

At Oklahoma, Halton appeared in 47 games across four seasons. He finished his college career with 84 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. The 49ers picked him in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kyler Murray gets another win

The Minnesota Vikings’ undefeated season continued on Sunday, as they defeated the New Orleans Saints 23-13 to improve to 5-0.

In the win, Kyler Murray played his best game with the franchise. Murray completed 24 of his 30 pass attempts for 229 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions, and he also rushed for 51 yards.

Murray suffered a concussion in the Vikings’ season opener against the Green Bay Packers and missed their Week 2 game. He returned from his injury in Week 3 and has been their starter ever since.

Murray, who won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2018, is playing his first season with the Vikings. The Arizona Cardinals selected Murray with the first-overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he spent the first seven seasons of his professional career in Glendale.

Former Sooners log stellar defensive performances

Former OU edge rusher Nik Bonitto was pivotal in the Denver Broncos’ ugly 23-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bonitto finished the game with four total tackles and three solo tackles. He also notched three tackles for loss, two of which were sacks.

Bonitto has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice since entering the NFL in 2022. He earned Second Team All-Pro honors in 2024.

Before becoming a star for the Broncos, Bonitto spent four years in Norman. He earned All-American and All-Big 12 honors in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels, who finished his college career at OU, was a force for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

Daniels finished the Falcons’ 30-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens with eight tackles, seven of which were solo stops. He also sacked Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and logged a pass breakup.

Daniels was a star on OU’s defense in 2025, his lone season with the Sooners. He played at Oklahoma State from 2022 to 2024.

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