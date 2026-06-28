Why Oklahoma Great Baker Mayfield Thinks Kyler Murray Will Thrive in Minnesota

NORMAN — The 2026 NFL season will be a new beginning for Kyler Murray.

Murray, who spent two seasons as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback before entering the professional ranks, signed with the Minnesota Vikings in March. The dual-threat quarterback spent the first seven years of his professional career with the Arizona Cardinals, who released him after the 2025 season.

Fellow Oklahoma great Baker Mayfield, who hosted a youth camp in Norman on Saturday, believes that Murray’s new setting will allow him to reach his full potential.

“I’m happy for him, and I think it’s going to be great,” Mayfield said.

Murray and Mayfield’s journeys aren’t identical, but there are plenty of parallels between the two.

The former OU signal callers won back-to-back Heisman Trophies — in 2017 and 2018 — and both were selected with the No. 1 overall pick in their respective NFL Drafts.

The two also enjoyed success early into their NFL careers. Mayfield and Murray have each been selected to two Pro Bowls, and Murray even took home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2019.

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Both of them, however, dealt with obstacles that led to their departures from the franchises that drafted them.

Mayfield spent only four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, who released him after the franchise traded for Deshaun Watson prior to the 2022 season. The quarterback then split time between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since arriving in Tampa Bay, Mayfield has led the Bucs to two NFC South titles while becoming a true franchise quarterback.

Murray led the Cardinals to the playoffs in 2021, and it seemed that it was only the beginning of his success in Arizona. But after that, Murray and the Cardinals struggled, finishing with a losing record in each of the next four seasons.

Mayfield knows what it’s like to need a fresh start. And knowing the resolve that Murray has, Mayfield believes he’ll thrive in Minneapolis.

“Coming from someone who has been in a similar situation where you think you’re going to be somewhere forever and just needing a new change of scenery… I think this fresh start for him is going to be amazing,” Mayfield said. “Kyler gets a bad wrap, people want to put a certain persona on him.”

Murray joined a Minnesota team with plenty of offensive talent. After the 2025 season, the Vikings retained several veteran pieces, including running back Aaron Jones, wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Minnesota also signed former San Francisco 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings, who broke out for 975 receiving yards in 2024.

Mayfield and Murray will square off against one another in Week 3, when the Buccaneers host the Vikings.

“Luckily we get him early in the season before he gets too hot,” Mayfield said.