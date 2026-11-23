Now in his 11th NFL season, Sterling Shepard is still making plays.

Shepard, a 33-year old wide receiver who spent his collegiate career at Oklahoma, caught two touchdown passes in the New York Jets’ 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Shepard signed with the Jets’ practice squad before the start of the regular season and had appeared in only two games for the franchise before Sunday’s game. With rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. inactive against the Chargers, New York elevated Shepard from the practice squad.

And that transaction paid off.

Jets quarterback Geno Smith targeted Shepard only twice, but he hauled both of those in and found the end zone twice. His touchdown grabs went for a combined 24 yards.

The New York Giants picked Shepard in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent eight years with the franchise before joining Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Shepard was a free agent in the 2026 offseason and signed with the Houston Texans, but he didn’t make the team’s 53-man roster. He then joined the Jets’ practice squad.

So far, Shepard has racked up 4,827 yards and 27 receiving touchdowns as a professional player.

At Oklahoma, Shepard was a star.

He played four seasons in Norman, finishing his college career with 3,482 yards and 26 touchdowns. The Oklahoma City native earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in each of his final two seasons at OU.

Stutsman logs first-career interception

Though the New Orleans Saints lost 21-13 to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, former OU linebacker Danny Stutsman made a winning play.

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Right before halftime, one of the Saints’ defensive linemen batted a pass from Bears quarterback Caleb Williams into the air. Stutsman leapt up and grabbed the football for his first-career interception.

The Saints trailed 16-7 at the time of Stutsman’s interception, and the turnover put them into scoring position. But New Orleans didn’t profit off of Stutsman’s big play, as kicker Charlie Smyth missed a field-goal attempt a few plays later.

In addition to his interception, Stutsman led the Saints with nine tackles — three of which were solo stops — in the loss. He also registered a pass breakup.

Stutsman was a consensus All-American in 2024, his final season at Oklahoma. He compiled 376 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and eight sacks while playing for the Sooners.

CeeDee Lamb sets OU pro milestone

Former Oklahoma star and current Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb became the all-time leader in receiving yards among former OU players in Sunday’s game.

Lamb finished the Cowboys’ 51-30 win over the Tennessee Titans with 132 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches.

Lamb has now accumulated 8,524 receiving yards as an NFL player. He surpassed OU legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Tommy McDonald, who totaled 8,410 yards and 84 touchdowns during his 12 NFL seasons (1957-1968).

Only in his seventh NFL season, Lamb has made the Pro Bowl five times and earned First Team All-Pro recognition in 2023. His 1,108 receiving yards in 2026 trail only Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who won NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors last year.

Lamb and the Cowboys are currently second place in the NFC East at 5-6. They are still within striking distance of the Giants, who lead the division at 6-3-1.

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