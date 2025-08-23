How Oklahoma Transfer WR Javonnie Gibson Has ‘Stayed Present’ While Sidelined
NORMAN — There’s still no official timetable for Javonnie Gibson’s return to the field.
The transfer wide receiver from Arkansas-Pine Bluff suffered a broken leg during spring ball and has missed fall camp as a result.
But when Gibson is cleared, wide receivers coach Emmett Jones expects him to be a star.
“That’s one dude, man,” Jones said. “I can’t wait until he comes back with the rest of the guys that we have.”
Gibson signed with OU in the offseason after a star-studded 2024 with UAPB.
The wide receiver led the Lions with 70 catches for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns. The Associated Press awarded Gibson with second-team FCS All-America honors, as he finished fourth in the FCS in receiving yards.
At 6-2 and 211 pounds, Gibson brings much-needed size to OU’s wide receiver room. Jones also highlighted Gibson’s speed and route-running ability, calling him a ‘natural specimen.’
According to 247Sports, Gibson was the No. 39 wide receiver in the transfer portal for the 2025 offseason. But for Jones, he was the No. 1 prospect.
“Anybody in this program will tell you that: He was the top guy I had on the board because I knew what we needed,” Jones said. “Overall, it was his natural toughness… just a perfect fit.”
Gibson is one of five transfer wideouts that the Sooners signed during the offseason, along with Isaiah Sategna (Arkansas), Keontez Lewis (Southern Illinois), Jer’Michael Carter (McNeese State) and Josiah Martin (Cal).
Before his injury, Gibson looked like a standout among that talented group. But since breaking his leg, Gibson hasn’t been able to make sideline catches or elude defenders down the field.
But while sidelined, Gibson hasn’t disassociated — and that affirms the belief Jones had in him when he signed with the Sooners.
“I look at him like he’s not injured,” Gibson said. “He’s still required to do everything that all the rest of the guys have to do. He still gets questions in the room. We still call him out in the room. He still has to present. He’s still right there with us in the huddle.
“He’s helping the younger guys that are out there on the field at the same time, too, and we’re putting him in situations to make sure he's staying up to speed.”
After averaging only 24 points per game in 2024, Oklahoma went on a shopping spree to shore up its offense.
In addition to the five wide receivers, OU added quarterback John Mateer (Washington State) and running back Jaydn Ott (Cal) from the transfer portal. The Sooners also signed three tight ends and three offensive linemen from the portal.
For Oklahoma’s offense to reach peak efficiency, the wide receivers have to be explosive.
Between the various skill sets OU’s wideout newcomers bring and the returning experience of guys like Deion Burks, Ivan Carreon and Zion Kearney, Jones is confident that the position group will have a spark — and Gibson is a big reason why.
“All of them have different types of skillsets and bring different types of DNA to the room and to the program,” Jones said. “(They are) guys that are far from divas, blue-collar guys that are going to battle for you and play the position.”
OU opens the season on Saturday, Aug. 30, against Illinois State.