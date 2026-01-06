Former Oklahoma Starting Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal, per Report

Javonnie Gibson is reportedly on the move after just one season in Norman.

Gibson, who transferred to OU ahead of the 2025 season, entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, per a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Oklahoma WR Javonnie Gibson is entering the @TransferPortal, source tells @PeteNakos and I for @On3Sports



The 6’3 205 WR has totaled 88 receptions for 1,414 yards and 10 TDs the last 2 seasons



He’ll have 1 year of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/KxOsrfyfQ9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2026

Gibson, who stands 6-3 and weighs 205 pounds, enrolled at OU in January 2025 and suffered a broken leg during spring practice. He missed the entirety of fall camp and the first four games of the regular season. The wide receiver made his Sooners debut against Kent State on Oct. 4.

Gibson’s role wasn’t major upon returning from his injury, but he became more impactful as the season progressed.

He caught his first touchdown as a Sooner in OU’s 17-6 win against Missouri before logging a season-high 66 receiving yards in the regular-season finale against LSU. In Oklahoma’s 34-24 loss against Alabama in the College Football Playoff, Gibson caught two passes, one of which went for 38 yards.

Gibson finished the 2025 season with 18 catches for 199 yards and one touchdown.

Gibson transferred to Oklahoma from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which competes at the Division I FCS level in the SWAC. The wideout logged 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns for the Golden Lions in 2024 after playing at Division II Arkansas-Monticello the prior two years.

With Gibson’s reported transfer, Oklahoma has now seen 22 of its players from the 2025 team enter the transfer portal. Gibson is one of six receivers that are in the portal, along with Josiah Martin, Ivan Carreon, KJ Daniels, Jayden Gibson and Zion Kearney.

In 2026, the Sooners are set to return Isaiah Sategna, Jacob Jordan and Jer’Michael Carter to the wide receiver room, barring any late entries to the portal or the NFL Draft. OU has also reportedly earned commitments from portal wide receivers Parker Livingstone (Texas) and Trell Harris (Virginia).

The transfer portal officially opened on Jan. 2, and it will close on Jan. 16. Players who enter the portal are permitted to return to their original school.

Oklahoma is looking to build on its 2025 season in which it finished 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.