How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

NORMAN — The Sooners have seemingly found a new way to lose in each of their last six games.

They’ve been blown out. They’ve blown leads. And, on Saturday, they lost at the buzzer in overtime at the hands of Missouri’s Mark Mitchell.

Oklahoma’s opponents have found a new, gut-wrenching way to hand the Sooners a loss each time in their six-game slide.

Badly, the Sooners need to find a way to win — in any fashion.

Oklahoma’s loss to Missouri followed conference losses against Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Florida, Alabama and South Carolina. The Sooners are 11-9 overall and 1-6 in SEC play, and they sit tied for last place in the conference with LSU.

On Tuesday, the Sooners will host an Arkansas squad that is ranked the highest in the SEC at No. 15 in the AP Top 25.

The Razorbacks are tied with two other teams for second place in the SEC standings with a 5-2 league record. They have won three of their last four games. Most notably, the Razorbacks stomped then-No. 15 Vanderbilt 93-68.

Arkansas’ offense is what has helped them rise in both the SEC standings and the national rankings.

The Razorbacks are shooting a conference-best 38.8 percent on 3-pointers. They also have the SEC’s second-best clip from the field at 49.5 percent.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Arkansas

Location: Lloyd Noble Center (Norman, OK)

Date: Jan. 26

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: 107.7 FM The Franchise

Freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr., who will likely be a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, has been phenomenal. Acuff leads Arkansas in scoring with 20.2 points per game, and he is also averaging 6.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Acuff is one of four Arkansas players shooting better than 40 percent from the three-point line.

The Razorbacks also have a pair of forwards who steadily challenge opposing big men in Trevon Brazile and Malique Ewin. Brazile comes into Tuesday’s game averaging 12.8 points per game, while Ewin is at 9.8. The frontcourt duo is also averaging a combined 2.3 blocks per game.

Oklahoma will need to be better down low than it was against Missouri to compete with Arkansas.

The Tigers outscored the Sooners 40-12 in the paint. Mizzou also collected 17 offensive rebounds to OU’s five.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Drops Sixth Game in a Row as Missouri Capitalizes on Heroic Shots

Groza Winner's Return Adds to Oklahoma's 2026, but Offense Will Carry Playoff Hopes

Oklahoma Goes Down to the Wire Against Auburn but 16th-ranked Sooners Come out on top

Arkansas’ offense is good as it is. Allowing the Razorbacks to get that many second chances would almost certainly eliminate the Sooners’ chances of pulling off an upset.

With a 1-6 conference record and losses to a pair of the league’s worst teams — Mississippi State and South Carolina — Oklahoma will need to steal games against higher-ranked squads to have a chance at the postseason.

Tuesday’s home tilt against the Razorbacks certainly meets that criteria and would do wonders to the Sooners’ chances of making something out of this season.