How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. Auburn Tigers

NORMAN — Oklahoma won’t suddenly be back in the NCAA Tournament conversation with a pair of wins this week.

After losing games against Tennessee and Texas A&M last week, the Sooners’ hopes of reaching the Big Dance as an at-large team are all but gone.

But OU can play spoiler against Auburn on Tuesday.

Auburn comes into its game against the Sooners 15-12 overall and 6-8 in SEC play. The Tigers had lost four games in a row before they defeated Kentucky on Saturday.

Ranked No. 33 in the NET, one would think Auburn is in good shape for the NCAA Tournament. But ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi currently has the Tigers as one of his “last four byes,” meaning that Auburn is squarely on the bubble.

With a loss to the 13-14 and 3-11 Sooners, the Tigers could go from the right side of the bubble to the wrong side of the bubble.

A year ago, Auburn was the team to beat in the SEC.

The Tigers finished 15-3 in conference play and won the league’s regular-season championship. Auburn made it all the way to the Final Four before falling to eventual national champion Florida.

Much has changed since then, as 12 players either graduated from or transferred out of the program. Longtime coach Bruce Pearl also retired after the season, and his son — Steven Pearl — took over at the helm.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Auburn

Location: Lloyd Noble Center (Norman, OK)

Date: Feb. 24

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 107.7 FM The Franchise

The Tigers lost four games during the non-conference portion of their season, but all four of those defeats came against teams who were ranked in the AP top 10 at the time (Houston, Michigan, Arizona and Purdue). Auburn defeated St. John’s and NC State for its only quality wins of the non-conference.

SEC play has been up-and-down for Auburn.

The Tigers lost three of their first four conference games — against Georgia, Texas A&M and Missouri — before winning four games in a row. That four-game winning streak preceded Auburn’s recent five-game slide, which ended on Saturday.

Three of Auburn’s four leading scorers are transfers, as former UCF forward Keyshawn Hall is averaging a team-high 20.6 points per game. Tahaad Pettiford leads all returners in scoring with 14.7 points per contest.

With wins against Arkansas and Florida, it’s evident that Auburn can compete with anyone on a given night. But the Tigers’ loss to Mississippi State — which is 13-14 and 5-9 — shows that they are vulnerable on an off night.

The best that Oklahoma can finish in SEC play is 7-11. For that to happen, the Sooners must defeat Auburn, LSU, Missouri and Texas in a row — and that still would almost certainly keep them on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament.

And while there isn’t too much to gain on Tuesday, it’s a chance for OU to potentially thwart an SEC foe’s postseason aspirations.