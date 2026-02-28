How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. Auburn Tigers

NORMAN — Only three SEC teams have fared worse than the Sooners this season, as they enter their final three regular-season games 4-11 in conference play.

Oklahoma will battle one of them on Saturday.

The Sooners head to Baton Rouge, LA, to battle LSU in their penultimate road regular-season contest. OU defeated Auburn on Tuesday after last week’s losses against Tennessee and Texas A&M.

LSU is 15-13 overall and 3-12 in SEC play. The Tigers got through non-conference play with only one loss — to then-No. 19 Texas Tech — and collected Power Four wins against Boston College and SMU.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. LSU

Date: Feb. 28

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, LA)

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 107.7 FM The Franchise

The Tigers, though, haven’t had the same success during their conference games.

LSU lost seven of its first eight SEC contests. Of the Tigers’ 12 conference losses, seven of them have come by double digits.

Two of LSU’s SEC wins came against squads who share its abysmal, 3-12 conference record — Ole Miss and South Carolina. The Tigers’ lone win against a team with a winning SEC record was their 78-70 win versus Missouri, which also marked their first conference victory.

Though league play has been rough on LSU, the Missouri win proves that the Tigers can be competitive on their best days.

Averaging 15.5 points per game and shooting 40.4 percent on 3-pointers, Max Mackinnon is LSU’s top scorer. The Tigers have three other players — Dedan Thomas Jr., Marquel Sutton and Mike Nwoko — averaging more than 13 points per contest.

As for Oklahoma, the Sooners must replicate the performance that they put together against Auburn on Tuesday.

OU beat the Tigers — who are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble — 91-79 for only its fourth conference win. Guard Nijel Pack hit six 3-pointers and ended the game with 22 points, while center Mohamed Wague scored 18 points and also logged nine rebounds, four steals and four blocks.

The Sooners are in sole possession of 13th place in the SEC standings, and the NCAA Tournament seems like a longshot. But OU coach Porter Moser still believes there’s a chance.

“There’s a path,” Moser said after the win against Auburn. “It’s been rough because we’ve had some heartbreakers, we’ve been knocked down, but they keep getting up.”

Oklahoma is ranked No. 67 in the NET rankings, used heavily by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

With several SEC teams — Texas A&M, Missouri, Georgia, Texas and Auburn — currently on the bubble, it’s hard to imagine that the Sooners can do enough to leap those squads. Moser, though, believes that OU’s at-large chances aren’t at zero yet.

But they will be if Oklahoma loses against one of the SEC’s worst teams on Saturday.