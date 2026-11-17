NORMAN — The first two weeks of Oklahoma’s 2026-27 season have been very forgettable.

OU lost its opener against East Texas A&M as a 28.5-point favorite. The Sooners won their next three games but didn’t log a complete performance in any of those victories.

Now, matters have become worse for the struggling Sooners.

OU announced Monday that center Duke Brennan — who transferred to the program from Villanova during the offseason — suffered a broken ankle in practice Sunday. The press release posted on Oklahoma’s athletic website revealed that Brennan will undergo surgery later this week, and that there is a chance he could return to the lineup by mid-to-late February.

Here’s how Brennan’s injury might impact the team:

Brennan’s background, first few games at OU

Oklahoma center Duke Brennan picks up his dribble against Fairleigh Dickinson. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Brennan is playing his fifth season of college basketball. Most recently, he was a standout at Villanova in 2025-26, averaging 12.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game en route to earning Third Team All-Big East honors.

The 6-foot-10, 260-pound center announced his decision to transfer to OU in August. And in the months since then, he and hundreds of other fifth-year student-athletes have battled for one more year of eligibility. A California judge ruled that Brennan would be eligible for the 2026-27 season just two weeks before OU’s season opener against ETAMU.

Brennan was inconsistent in the four games he played for OU before suffering his injury.

He started each of the Sooners’ first four games, averaging 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Brennan failed to reach double figures in any of those contests.

Considering the lengthy eligibility battle he underwent, the rust wasn’t particularly surprising. OU coach Porter Moser saw plenty of positives from Brennan’s first few games and hoped that he would flourish into a star player in Norman.

“The whole summer, he wasn’t with us,” Moser said after the Sooners’ win over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 6. “We want that progress. I gotta help him keep getting his arrow blowing up and his confidence going up. He’s gotta be big for us.”

Other posts on the roster

Oklahoma forward Derrion Reid prepares to shoot against Arkansas. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The Sooners’ frontcourt was thin before Brennan’s injury, and it’s now even thinner.

Derrion Reid, playing his second season at OU, plays like a power forward. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward currently leads the Sooners with 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He started all 37 of Oklahoma’s games last year and has started each of the Sooners’ first four games of 2026-27.

Forward Khani Rooths, who transferred from Louisville before the season, has also started all four games this year. He has struggled thus far, averaging only 5.5 points per game on 33-percent shooting. At 6-foot-9, Rooths could be called upon to play the five, even though he isn’t a center by trade.

More likely than not, center Kai Rogers will see an uptick in playing time.

A sophomore, Rogers one point and 2.5 rebounds per game in 2026-27 in 12.3 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-10 center averaged 1.3 points per game in 23 appearances as a true freshman in 2025-26.

Two less-used big men — Gage Mayfield and Yaak Yaak — could also get more involved.

Mayfield is a true freshman from Moundville, Ala., and he has played sparingly so far. At only 6-foot-7, he won’t play center. But he could be asked to play the four if the Sooners institute “small ball” lineups with either Reid or Rooths playing the five.

Yaak, an Oregon State transfer, is a true five — but he has only appeared in one game thus far. The 7-foot center averaged 15 minutes per game for the Beavers last year. But considering he only got two minutes of work in OU’s 27-point win over MVSU, he’ll likely stay stashed on the bench for now.

Waiting on Tae

Oklahoma forward Tae Davis drives against Missouri. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The Sooners could add one more to the roster in the coming weeks.

Forward Tae Davis, a fifth-year player who started all 37 games in 2025-26, will be at the Cleveland County Courthouse on Dec. 1, hoping to get a temporary restraining order, which would make him immediately eligible.

Davis averaged 13 points, a team-high 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 2025-26. He reached double figures in each of the Sooners’ final eight games last year.

Davis stands 6-foot-9 and weighs 215 pounds. He is another player who could get playing time at the four if the Sooners opt to play small ball.

Long before Brennan’s injury, Moser stressed how valuable Davis’ addition would be to OU’s roster, assuming he becomes eligible.

“I always saved a roster spot for him,” Moser said at men’s basketball local media day on Oct. 27. “Excited to continue to welcome him to our family.”