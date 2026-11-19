NORMAN — Oklahoma needed all 40 minutes to take care of the Fighting Camels.

The Sooners overcame a 15-point deficit to defeat Campbell, a CAA foe, 87-78 on Wednesday. OU outscored Campbell 44-31 in the second half after trailing by four points at halftime.

Oklahoma improved to 4-1 with the win, while Campbell dropped to 1-4.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday’s contest:

Dreadful first half

Campbell outscored Oklahoma 47-43 in the first half — and the Sooners’ halftime deficit should have been significantly larger, as Oklahoma played poorly on both ends of the floor.

At one point, the Fighting Camels led by 15 points.

They outrebounded Oklahoma 17-8 in the first half. And though OU held size advantages down low, the Fighting Camels outscored them 22-20 in the paint.

The Sooners attempted nine 3-pointers but made only two of them. Campbell, on the other hand, went 5-of-11 (45 percent) from deep in the first 20 minutes.

The only thing that kept OU in the game was its 7-0 run before the break. Guard Xzayvier Brown capped off the Sooners’ surge with a logo 3-pointer as time expired to close the gap to four points.

Sooners prevail in final minutes

With the game tied, forward Derrion Reid drew a foul and went to the line on a one-and-one.

Reid missed his free throw but collected his own rebound and scored a basket to give the Sooners a 78-76 lead. Oklahoma forced a turnover on Campbell’s ensuing possession, and guard B.J. Edwards drilled a 3-pointer to make it a five-point game.

The Fighting Camels then went into fouling mode, and the Sooners were able to put the game away.

Brown scored a game-high 25 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Edwards and guard Pop Isaacs weren't too far behind them with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Campbell dominated the Sooners in the paint. The Fighting Camels outrebounded them 33-22.

Cupcake season is over

After surviving a scare from the Fighting Camels, the road gets much tougher for the Sooners.

The Sooners will spend Thanksgiving in Fort Myers, Fla., at the Skechers Fort Myers Tip-Off.

There, Oklahoma will battle Pittsburgh and Purdue. Those two tournament games are the start of a much more treacherous stretch for OU.

Upon returning to Norman, the Sooners will host Syracuse on Dec. 1 as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. OU will then play neutral-site games against Oklahoma State and Arizona State with a home tilt with Alabama State sandwiched in between. The Sooners will wrap up non-conference play with home games against Jackson State and UL Monroe and a road game against SMU.

Oklahoma opens SEC play on Jan. 2, when the Sooners host Kentucky.

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