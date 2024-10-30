OU Basketball: How Jalon Moore and Sam Godwin Became Oklahoma's 'Heartbeat' During SEC Transition
NORMAN — In Oklahoma basketball’s preparation for its first year in the Southeastern Conference, senior Jalon Moore and Sam Godwin became the team’s comfort — and Porter Moser’s.
“Retention is so big, not just in basketball, but in a lot of the sports in college,” Moser said last Wednesday during the team’s first press conference of his fourth year as OU’s head men’s coach. “That’s been a challenge in the NIL and transfer portal era. Having Jalon Moore and Sam Godwin come back — them, unanimously people on the team (believe) those were two of the toughest guys. Them and Rivaldo Soares, toughest guys (last year) — it was great to have those guys.” The loyalty, the vision that they have. They attacked the summer and getting better.”
Moore, who transferred to Oklahoma from Georgia Tech last year and finished as the team’s third-leading scorer with 11.2 points per game, entered his name into the NBA Draft pool but withdrew it before the June 16 deadline.
Godwin, a fifth-year from Ada, Oklahoma who played on scholarship his first two years at Wofford, walked-on at Oklahoma and earned a scholarship his second year, averaged 6.7 points and 5.2 rebounds last year.
“Those eight or nine (returning players) are telling the new guys, ‘This is how we do things, how hard we go. This is our standard,’” Moser said. “Jalon and Sam have been doing that. The retention of those two was key for us, because they’re our toughest guys. . . [We’re] going to need that in the SEC.”
The Sooners did not do themselves a favor by losing six of their last eight games but were, regardless, considered one of the NCAA Tournament’s 64-team bracket’s biggest snubs and did not accept their invitation to the National Invitational Tournament. Finding somebody in the Griffin Family Performance Center who wasn’t frustrating last March was impossible.
“This year, I think it’s going be such a grit and burn. I think it’s going to be a gritty team,” Moser said. “I think it’s going to be a team that, like I said, a lot of guys that were crushed on Selection Sunday.”
For Godwin — the team's hustle — the choice was obvious.
“It was a pretty easy decision for me (to return for a fifth year),” Godwin said. “Obviously, Oklahoma’s home. It’s where I grew up. It’s where I dreamed of playing my whole life, so I never really thought about leaving. I knew if I was going to use my Covid year, I was going to use it here.
“Me and Jalon talked quite a bit. Obviously, we had some players leave, some of our good friends leave. I mean, we both love it here, like, we love coach Moser and everything he’s about, so we just decided we’re going to stick it out, play another year with him and hope to make the tournament,” Godwin said.
For Moore — undoubtedly Moser's most valuable weapon — the decision held some nuance. A legitimate pro prospect, Moore elected for the draft process, but Moser held the door open.
“We both told him, ‘If this process leads to you staying in it and getting drafted, I’m going to be the biggest guy to give you a hug,’” Moser said, ‘“But if not, obviously, we want and need you back.’
“He said, ‘That’s my plan. I’m coming back if I don’t get the nod that I’m going to get drafted.’ He stayed true to everything he said. He’s an unbelievable young man, and I think he’s going to do great things for us, not only at Oklahoma but beyond that because of his foundation and character.”
Godwin and Moore offered each other his unwavering support, and after it was clear both would be returning, they turned their collective focus towards building a winner in Norman. They had a brief taste of that success, winning 13 of their first 14 games and peaking at No. 7 in last year’s AP Poll. The story of summer 2024 was their crucial leadership as Moser’s practice enforcers.
“Sam’s my brother,” Moore said. “What you do every day is going to show in the game, so it’s kind of just been, like, keeping that approach of attack each other every day, go at each other every day, push each other every day. If I see you down or you see me down, like, hold me accountable because we need that for this team to succeed.
“To me, Jalon’s the heartbeat of the team. He comes in every day and brings in an elite level of energy, gets us going at practice. Obviously, he’s a freak athlete, another high-motor guy,” Godwin said. “The way he’s worked, I’ve seen him work every day. He lifts in the morning before practice, after practice. He’s in here working every day. His game’s grown a lot. I know he has aspirations to play in the NBA, and with the work I’ve seen him put in, he’s going to get there.
“The best teams are player-led teams, so I think us just being able to attack and take on that role is just going to help us as a team team, for sure, a lot,” Moore said.
The Sooners open the 2024-25 season Monday, Nov. 4 against Lindenwood, the first of a four-game homestand, after which they will compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis at the Imperial Arena in Paradise Islands, Bahamas from Nov. 27-29. OU will play its first true road game and first conference game against Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Jan. 4.
“People ask me what it’s like to be in the SEC. I’m so excited to have a home," Moser said. "The last three years I’ve gone to meetings, I’ve done different things with me knowing that everyone knew Oklahoma was going to compete in the SEC. Felt great in the meetings. Felt great at media day. We’ve got a home and an elite home at that. So to get young guys ready for that, it’s gotta be a physical summer. It’s got to be in the weight room, and it has been. But it’s mentally ready for the physicality and the speed of this level with older guys.”