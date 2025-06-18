All Sooners

OU Basketball: Oklahoma Announces SEC Schedule for 2025-26 Season

The Sooners announced their conference slate for Porter Moser's fifth season in Norman on Wednesday.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Oklahoma’s SEC matchups for the 2025-26 basketball season were announced on Wednesday

Porter Moser’s team will play a trio of home-and-home series in conference play, all against former Big 12 opposition in Missouri, Texas A&M and Texas. 

The Sooners will also welcome Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ole Miss to the Lloyd Noble Center. 

Oklahoma will play road contests at Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt in addition to the matchups with Missouri, Texas A&M and Texas.

Moser’s team lost in Tuscaloosa last year, but the return trip will mark the first time the Crimson Tide have visited Norman since OU upset No. 2 Alabama on Jan. 28, 2023. 

Arkansas hasn’t traveled to take on the Sooners in Norman since Dec. 10, 2011, Florida hasn’t taken the floor at the Lloyd Noble Center since Dec. 1, 2021 and the last trip for Ole Miss to Norman came on Dec. 4, 1999.

Neither Auburn nor Georgia have ever travelled to Norman.

This season will mark the program’s first-ever trip to Rupp Arena to battle Kentucky. 

The Sooners will also travel to South Carolina and Vanderbilt for the first time this season.

Oklahoma’s full non-conference schedule and the dates and times for each of this year’s contests will be announced at a later date.

