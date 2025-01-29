OU Basketball: Oklahoma Dominated on Glass, Falls to Texas A&M
In a game where the Sooners shot well and saw strong performances from some of their best players, they couldn’t keep up with Texas A&M’s prowess on the glass, and that cost them.
Oklahoma fell 75-68 to the No. 13 Aggies. It’s OU’s second loss against Texas A&M this season, as the Sooners fell 80-78 to the Aggies in their home conference opener.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ loss:
Dominance down low from A&M
Texas A&M (16-5, 5-3 SEC) entered Tuesday’s game as 7th nationally in rebounds per game (41.8), and the Aggies surpassed that against OU.
The Aggies outrebounded the Sooners 47-19. They also grabbed 21 offensive rebounds to Oklahoma’s two.
OU (15-5, 2-5) was far and away the better offensive team in the first half, going 6-of-13 on 3-pointers. But Texas A&M’s prowess on the glass kept the Aggies ahead, leading 31-30 at the break.
A&M went to the locker room up 28-9 in the rebounding department. The Aggies collected 13 first-half offensive boards; Oklahoma grabbed only one.
That’s not to say OU played a particularly bad game on the glass. It just means the Aggies are one of college basketball’s best rebounding teams, and they showed that on Tuesday.
Moore’s hot streak continues
The Sooners didn’t get the win, but Jalon Moore played like the star he’s been throughout the 2024-25 season.
Moore scored 22 points, behind only Brycen Goodine. It’s Moore’s 15th game in a row reaching double figures.
Moore didn’t just score — he scored efficiently. The senior forward shot 6-of-8 and was the Sooners’ most efficient offensive option.
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser Set for Return to College Station
Before Tuesday’s game, Moore was third in the SEC in scoring, averaging 18 points per contest.
Goodine was also instrumental to the Sooners’ competitive effort, finishing the game with 24 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Goodine’s strong game comes after he logged 34 points against the Aggies in Norman in January.
Oklahoma finished the game with a 48% clip from the field, much better than A&M’s percentage (38%). The Sooners also shot 45% from three compared to the Aggies’ 17% clip from deep.
Back in Norman
The Sooners played just twice at home during January. One of those was a loss to Texas, the other was a win against South Carolina.
Even after a 2-5 start to SEC play, the Sooners haven’t taken too much of a hit to their NCAA Tournament resume. All but one (home against Texas) of their SEC losses were quad-one defeats, and last week’s Arkansas victory is a quad-one win.
The Sooners entered Tuesday’s game ranked No. 47 in the NET rankings, used heavily by the NCAA Tournament selection committee to decide which teams make the tourney.
OU will be back at the Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday, hosting No. 24 Vanderbilt.
The Commodores, picked to finish last in the SEC, have exceeded expectations thus far. They have won three of their last four games, beating No. 12 Kentucky and No. 8 Tennessee in that span.
Saturday’s game will begin at 2:30 p.m.