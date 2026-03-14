Porter Moser Set to Return to Oklahoma Next Season, per Report

The Porter Moser era will continue another year in Norman.

Multiple reports, including that of ESPN’s Pete Thamel, indicate that Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny will be retaining Moser next season with a greater emphasis on equipping the coach with resources to compete in the SEC.

NEWS: Oklahoma Atheltic Director Roger Denny tells ESPN that Porter Moser will return to the Sooners next year. They met this morning and spoke about building the program for 2026-27, including increased resources throughout the program and specifically NIL for players. pic.twitter.com/oGBFUDWDIO — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 14, 2026

“It’s on Coach Moser to make sure that our team’s performance continues to meet and exceed our resources for the program,” Denny said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. “He’s done that and I’m confident he will continue to.”

Denny continued by addressing the work the Sooners will need to do to give Moser more resources.

“It’s my job to ensure that our resources match our expectations,” Denny said. “We haven’t held up our end of that bargain. From NIL to staffing and beyond, we’re going to fix that.”

At Oklahoma, we’ve had a long history of embodying an underdog spirit. And in men’s basketball, that mentality has often led to us outperforming our resources. It’s on Coach Moser to make sure that our team’s performance continues to meet and exceed our resources for the program.… — Roger Denny (@Oklahoma_AD) March 14, 2026

Moser and the Sooners await their NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday after rallying in the final weeks of the season.

After suffering a 1-9 start to conference play, which included a nine-game losing streak (which was one game shy of the worst losing skid in program history), OU closed the regular season 6-2.

The Sooners then took down South Carolina and Texas A&M in Nashville before falling 82-79 to Arkansas on Friday night.

As it stands, Oklahoma will likely have to sweat out the entirety of the Selection Show with bubble teams across the country throwing up on themselves in the final weeks of the season.

Moser will enter his sixth year in Norman.

He’s made one NCAA Tournament, with the 2026 tournament field pending, and Moser is currently 93-74 as OU’s coach.

In conference play, he’s 32-56 in the regular season after spending three years in the Big 12 and two years in the SEC.

Throughout his 22 seasons as a head coach, Moser is 846-316, including a 168-214 mark in conference play, with a trio of NCAA Tournament trips.

Moser’s two trips at Loyola Chicago were storied.

His team battled all the way to the Final Four in 2018, and Loyola Chicago returned to the Sweet 16 in 2021 before he took the job with the Sooners.

The transfer portal always looms large over any roster, but Moser has a number of pieces off this year’s team who could return next season.

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Guards Xzayvier Brown and Dayton Forsythe have eligibility remaining, as do forwards Derrion Reid and Kuol Atak and center Kai Rogers.

Guard Jeff Nwankwo also hopes to return after spending a portion of his career in the junior college ranks.

Oklahoma will learn its 2026 NCAA Tournament fate when the Selection Show begins on Sunday at 5 p.m. on CBS.

Following Friday’s loss to the Razorbacks, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projected that the Sooners would be the first team left out of the NCAA Tournament field.

The CBS bracket prediction also has OU on the outside looking in.