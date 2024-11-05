Three Takeaways From Oklahoma's 93-60 Win Over Lindenwood
NORMAN — Oklahoma opened its inaugural SEC season with a 93-60 win over Lindenwood on Monday night in the Lloyd Noble Center.
Jalon Moore led all scorers with 22 points while four others, Sam Godwin, Brycen Goodine, Duke Miles and Jeremiah Fears finished in double-figures. Godwin led all rebounders with 15 pulldowns. Three Sooners finished with six assists.
Here are three takeaways from the win:
No Tears For Fears
The freshman point guard from AZ Compass looked little the rookie in his 25 minutes, scoring 14 points in his Sooners debut. He made great reads in transition while pushing the Sooners’ offensive tempo. He played (mostly) within himself and avoided many of the typical debut mistakes while creating a team-high 16 points on five assists, handled the rock really well and didn’t get jammed much. Most importantly — only two turnovers.
Let’s talk about the zone press
Moser elected for a full-court zone press after made baskets. It didn’t accomplish much. The Sooners seldom produced turnovers from it and it did little to slow Lindenwood’s pace. If anything, the Sooners’ attempts to transition into a half-court man only gave Lindenwood more open looks. A better, faster team could have exploited the press time and again. If this is a scheme Moser wants to enact in conference play, they have to be more disciplined, quicker and less reluctant to help on the back end.
Ball movement
OU committed a few ill-advised turnovers in transition early. But once they found their footing, their offensive continuity was excellent. They swung the ball particularly well and created open shots from opposite wings and demonstrated good overall pace. Sam Godwin’s passing from the post was applaudable. In addition to Fears’ six assists, Miles and Kobe Elvis shared the team-high six assists as the Sooners outscored the Lions 29-6 in transition. Elvis finished plus-34 in 23 minutes.