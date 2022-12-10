Arkansas Pulls Away from Oklahoma With Second Half Burst

TULSA — Oklahoma ran into a Razorback Red buzz saw on Saturday.

The Sooners were game but ultimately struggled with Arkansas’ length and athletic ability in a 88-78 loss to the Hogs at the BOK Center.

OU won last year’s Crimson and Cardinal Classic, but the No. 9-ranked Razorbacks were too good this time.

OU fell to 7-3 on the non-conference season, while Arkansas improved to 9-1.

Oklahoma tried to rally from a 16-point second-half deficit, but Arkansas threw down back-to-back dunks to extend their lead to 80–68 with 1:43 to play.

Grant Sherfield made a layup, two 3s and a pair of free throws in the final two minutes — the last two cutting Arkansas’ lead to just nine points — and tied for game-high honors with 23 points, but it wasn’t enough.

OU led most of the first half but opened the second half shooting just 5-of-13 from the floor (0-for-3 from 3-point range) with six turnovers.

Arkansas, meanwhile, made 11-of-15 to start the second half and committed just two turnovers as the Razorbacks built a 16-point lead.

Milos Uzan started a minor OU rally with a pair of driving buckets, and Tanner Groves caught a kickout from Uzan and dropped in a 3-pointer that cut Arkansas’ lead to 73-64 with 4:47 to play.

Jordan Walsh immediately answered with his own 3, pushing the Hogs back to a 12-point lead.

The game got away from Oklahoma in the early stages of the second half.

Tanner Groves had picked up his third foul at the 17-minute mark, but his replacement, Sam Godwin, immediately landed an alley-oop dunk on a pass from Bijan Cortes that cut Arkansas’ lead to 47-44 with 16:41 to play.

Anthony Black answered with an alley-oop of his own from Ricky Council, and after Makhi Mitchell’s spinning, driving layup made it 49-46, Nick Smith then intercepted the inbounds pass and threw down a forceful dunk to give the Hogs a 53-46 edge with 15:43 left.

That forced Oklahoma into a timeout, which became two timeouts when the Hogs came out in a full-court press. OU’s first possession after the double timeout was a turnover and Mitchell scored uncontested down low for a 55-46 lead with 14:52 to play.

Jordan Walsh then stole Grant Sherfield’s inbounds pass for a breakaway dunk and a 57-46 lead.

Uzan momentarily stopped the bleeding with a driving floater that cut it to 57-48, but Smith popped a 3-pointer for a 60-48 Arkansas lead with 13:49 to play.

Groves returned with 13:16 left in the game, but exited with his fourth foul just two minutes later on a putback by Kamani Johnson that swelled Arkansas’ lead to 65-53.

The Razorbacks’ lead grew to as much as 16 (71-55) at the 8:38 mark.

The first half was at times played at a frantic pace, with OU leading most of the way but Arkansas holding a 43-40 lead at the break.

Oklahoma was hot early from the perimeter as Jacob Groves, Milos Uzan and Tanner Groves each hit 3s to stake the Sooners to a 15-9 lead.

Sam Godwin extended that when he took a pass from Uzan, executed a low-post move around a defender, spun and threw down a contested dunk to give the Sooners a 19-11 lead with 12:38 to play in the first half.

OU picked up the tempo briefly when Sherfield stepped into the passing lane and turned the steal into a layup on the other end for a 21-12 lead.

The Razorbacks quickly answered with a transition bucket of their own when Nick Smith lobbed an alley-oop to Ricky Council to cut it 21-14.

That kickstarted a mini run from Arkansas, including a putback by Jordan Walsh to make it 25-19 and a pull-up jump shot from Council that made it 25-21.

Sherfield’s 3 with 8:42 left in the half cut into the Razorbacks’ run, however, pushing the Sooners back to a 28-23 lead, and Bamisile’s dramatic block of Council’s fast-break layup started another transition bucket, this one a reverse layup by Bijan Cortes that built OU’s lead to 30-23

After Godwin’s layup was blocked by Makhi Mitchell, Mitchell assisted to Council for a scoop layup that made it 30-25. Smith added to that with another driving layup on an assist by Mitchell, cutting Oklahoma’’s lead to 30-27 and forcing Porter Moser into a timeout with 5:34 until halftime.

OU maintained its slim lead thanks to acrobatic layups by Sherfield and Uzan (twice), but Walsh converted another tough putback and Council added another pull-up jumper to keep it close late in the half.

Bamisile’s alley-oop layup off a pass from Cortes pushed the Sooners back to a 38-33 lead, but Council answered immediately with the Razorbacks’ second 3-pointer of the half.

Council added a conventional three-point play on Arkansas’ next possession, leaning in and drawing Tanner Groves’ second personal foul to give the Hogs a 39-38 lead with 1: 43 left — their first lead since 9-8.

After Bamisile lost the balll on his way to the rim, Smith hit a bucket for a 41-38 Arkansas lead, but Jacob Groves converted a driving layup to make it 41-40.

Davonte Davis closed the half strong for the Razorbacks by picking Cortes’ pocket, drawing a loose-ball foul and converting a pair of free throws for a three-point halftime edge.

Oklahoma, which made 11 of its first 13 field goal attempts, shot 62 percent from the floor in the first half and still trailed by three as the Razorbacks shot 57 percent.