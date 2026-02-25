Oklahoma Suffers First Loss After Nightmare Second and Third Innings to Arizona State

Oklahoma came into their first of two games against Arizona State leading the SEC in runs scored with 99 and second in batting average at .359.

None of that seemed to matter as the No. 13-ranked Sooners dropped their first of two to the Arizona State Sun Devils in convincing fashion 15-3 in a run rule after seven innings. The visiting Sun Devils punished the Sooners' pitching staff early and often with three homers in the second inning and an even deadlier third inning.

Skip Johnson went to three pitchers before Oklahoma (7-1) got their third chance at bat.

Right-hander Michael Catalano (1-1) got the start today after previously registering a win over Oklahoma State in Arlington, TX on Feb. 14. He got things rolling early with one walk, two groundouts — one that required an official review — and an acrobatic catch by Walk looking into a gusty Oklahoma wind.

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That's where OU's good day ended.

Oklahoma’s aggression bit them in the first inning when right fielder Jason Walk took off early for second base, and Camden Johnson cracked a pitch directly at the second baseman, who tagged Walk for a double play. The Sooners were retired for the inning shortly after.

The second inning on Feb. 24, 2026, was one that Catalano and the Sooners will want to forget quickly.

Catalano surrendered a lead-off double, followed by catcher Dayton LaChance's error on a poor throw to third, allowing Arizona State's (8-0) first run. Then Dominic Longo hit a two-run home run to extend the Sun Devils' lead to 3-0.

Another Sooner error in the second put a runner on second. Lead-off Sun Devil hitter Landon Hairston then crushed a two-run homer to extend the lead to five. Catalano's struggles continued as he surrendered a three-run shot before the inning mercifully ended.

Nolan Stevens woke up Oklahoma with a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning to cut the lead to 8-2.

first one as a Sooner for Nolan ☄️ pic.twitter.com/L0As5dnJGs — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 24, 2026

Johnson had seen enough and pulled Catalano for the left-hander Jaden Barfield to start the third inning.

The change in pitching personnel did little to stop the Arizona State avalanche. A lead-off double led to another two-run shot to increase the Sooner deficit back to eight. Austin Roellig hit yet another double to increase the lead to 10-2.

It got even uglier. A three-run home run extinguished any hope of a comeback. Six runs coming from four doubles and a home run resulted in a 14-2 lead for the Sun Devils.

Jaxon Willits' solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning did little to get the Oklahoma offense going. With the bases loaded, Kyle Branch popped out for the third out.

Six doubles and four home runs for the visitors on the day. Midweek college baseball madness at its finest.

Oklahoma will look to even the score against the Sun Devils tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m. at Kimrey Family Stadium. It is the final game of the midweek series before the Sooners host the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday for a three-game series.