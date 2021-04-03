College basketball reacts to Oklahoma's Porter Moser hire

Taking the helm over from Lon Kruger, the Oklahoma Sooners officially announced former Loyola Chicago man Porter Moser as the 14th head coach in program history

Saturday morning, the University of Oklahoma made things official.

Porter Moser will be the 14th head coach in program history.

Two-time Cinderella darling at Loyola Chicago, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione appears to have pulled off quite the coup in landing one of the hottest names on the market.

Oklahoma hires Porter Moser:

Castiglione had some fun with emojis on Twitter moments before the Sooners announced the hire officially.

While Moser's hiring was a shock to locals around the Chicago area, there were nothing but glowing remarks about the job Moser could do in Norman.

The decision to leave the area he was so familiar with was reportedly a tough one, but Oklahoma checked all the right boxes to lure attract Moser.

By all accounts the Sooners are getting a head coach out of the Lon Kruger mold— a tireless worker, a great person on and off the court, and a coach who can build stability and a winning culture from the ground up.