Oklahoma PFF Grade and Snap Counts for Sooners' Loss Against Ole Miss
The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners watched opportunity after opportunity slip through their fingers at home against the No. 8 Mississippi Rebels.
Offense
The Sooners started off the day short handed on the offensive line. Right tackle Derek Simmons sat out allowing true freshman Ryan Fodje to make his first start at right tackle. He finished with a 56.6 rating on all 67 offensive snaps per Pro Football Focus.
John Mateer had a better day than he did against Texas, but not near the level Oklahoma needed him to be. In his third game back from thumb surgery, Mateer finished with a 53.3 rating on 66 snaps.
Despite a 22-10 deficit at halftime, Oklahoma stormed back in the third quarter thanks in large part to timely defensive stops and running back Xavier Robinson's exciting play. The relief back graded out with a 78.6 rating on 42 snaps. Robinson only had nine carries.
Isaiah Sategna III continued his stellar play as a leader in the receiver room. His 76-yard touchdown burst in the first half kept OU within striking distance. His day may be best remembered due to a ill-timed fumble on special teams in the fourth, but his play on offense led to a 66.7 rating on 60 snaps.
Here are the snap counts and the grades for the Sooners' offense:
- OT Michael Fasusi, 67 snaps (57.6 overall grade)
- RG Ryan Fodje, 67 (56.6)
- C Jake Maikkula, 67 (64.2)
- RG Febechi Nwaiwu, 67 (61.1)
- QB John Mateer, 66 (53.3)
- WR Deion Burks, 66 (62.0)
- WR Javonnie Gibson, 63 (49.2)
- WR Isaiah Sategna III, 60 (66.7)
- LG Eddy Pierre-Louis, 45 (65.1)
- RB Xavier Robinson, 42 (78.6)
- TE Jaren Kanak, 37 (57.5)
- TE Kaden Helms, 29 (60.8)
- RB Tory Blaylock, 24 (66.4)
- LG Heath Ozaeta, 22 (59.7)
- TE Carson Kent, 7 (61.0)
- WR Ivan Carreon, 3 (57.0)
- WR Jer’Michael Carter, 2 (58.1)
- WR Elijah Thomas, 1 (58.5)
- QB Whitt Newbauer, 1 (60.0)
- WR Zion Kearney, 1 (58.9)
Defense
The defense's day was defined by not being consistent enough on crucial downs.
Oklahoma surrendered nine 3rd down conversions. Even worse, the defense found themselves tasked with stopping Ole Miss on third down 21 times. The Rebels also converted two of their three fourth down tries. Overall, the defense was on the field for 87 Ole Miss snaps.
Linebacker Kobie McKinzie left the game in the first half with an injury and was replaced for the rest of the game by Owen Heinecke, who finished with a 69.3 rating on 62snaps.
This game was billed as the first true test for the Sooner secondary. With Gentry Williams as a late scratch, OU went back to freshman Courtland Guillory, who finished with a 73.7 rating on 79 snaps. Guillory and Eli Bowen made plays throughout, but coverage busts and safeties getting beat doomed the secondary.
Defensive tackles Gracen Halton and David Stone led the defense in overall grades, 74.8 and 74.6 respectivley.
14 tackles for loss suggested a strong front-seven attack, but the Sooners struggled to get home against quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. OU sacked the Ole Miss signal caller once all game.
Here are the snap counts and the grades for the Sooners' defense:
- CB Courtland Guillory, 79 snaps (73.7 overall grade)
- DE R Mason Thomas, 79 (66.3)
- S Peyton Bowen, 78 (54.5)
- CB Eli Bowen, 75 (72.5)
- S Robert Spears-Jennings, 73 (54.7)
- LB Kip Lewis, 72 (66.2)
- LB Owen Heinecke, 62 (69.3)
- LB Kendal Daniels, 60 (72.3)
- DT David Stone, 49 (74.6)
- DE Taylor Wein, 48 (52.6)
- DT Jayden Jackson, 44 (67.7)
- DT Gracen Halton, 43 (74.8)
- DT Damonic Williams, 39 (52.1)
- DE Marvin Jones Jr., 36 (60.7)
- S Reggie Powers III, 35 (52.6)
- LB Sammy Omosigho, 34 (62.4)
- LB Michael Boganowski, 18 (64.0)
- DE Adepoju Adebawore, 18 (59.4)
- CB Devon Jordan, 16 (61.9)
- LB Kobie McKinzie, 15 (55.1)
- S Jaydan Hardy, 14 (54.2)
- CB Jacobe Johnson, 12 (65.1)
- DE Markus Strong, 9 (64.3)
- DE Danny Okoye, 4 (59.8)