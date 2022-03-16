COLUMN: Oklahoma Takes First Step to 'Prove Them Wrong' With Impressive NIT Win

The Sooners were among the first teams left out of the NCAA Tournament, but coach Porter Moser knows his team belonged in the Big Dance.

NORMAN — It’s way too early to know for sure. But Oklahoma absolutely looked the part of an NCAA Tournament team on Tuesday night.

The Sooners — No. 2 on the cut line, according to the NCAA Selection Committee — routed Missouri State 89-72 inside Lloyd Noble Center.

In building an 18-point lead in the middle stages of the second half, Porter Moser’s squad distinguished themselves from the Bears with efficient offense, scorching perimeter shooting and utterly destructive defense.

Josh Callaway / SI Sooners

Just the kind of things basketball fans will see over the next three weekends as March Madness rolls on.

The only thing, of course, is that this wasn’t the NCAA Tournament. It was the NIT — college basketball’s consolation prize.

Moser described the team has heartbroken, the scene in the team room on Selection Sunday as “a gut punch.” Such is life on the bubble.

The Sooners (19-15) drew a No. 1 seed in the NIT, because of course they did. They’re most likely the best team in the 32-team field. Dayton (the first time on the committee’s rejection list) has an argument. So does Texas A&M, who took out half the SEC in their conference tournament.

The bottom line Tuesday night — against an impressive Missouri State squad, an experienced, well-coached squad that just oozes offensive talent — was that the Sooners had broken free from the shackles of Big 12 oppression.

Solid as the Bears are, they’re not the Baylor Bears. They’re not Kansas, or Texas Tech, or Texas, or Iowa State, or TCU, or — you get the picture.

There’s no denying that, when it comes to winning and losing games this season, Oklahoma left plenty of meat on the bone. Losses to Butler, Utah State, Oklahoma State and TCU were almost inexplicable stumbles. Other games, like Texas in Norman in overtime, or Kansas in Norman, or Texas Tech in Kansas City, could have been difference-makers in OU’s postseason fate.

The Sooners made this bed, and now they’re lying in it.

But like Moser said Monday, the Sooners have one of two ways they can go. They can be mad at the selection committee for leaving them out of the NCAA’s field of 68, or they can rise up and prove them wrong.

Up next is a game — location, time and date still TBA, although the postgame PA announcer told the crowd that OU will host the next round — against the winner of St. Bonaventure and Colorado, a game that tipped off later Tuesday night.

Moser said the reward of a good NIT run — win three games and it’s off to the NIT Final Four — is a trip to New York City and a game (or two) in The Mecca of Basketball, Madison Square Garden.