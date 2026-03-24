Saint Joseph’s vs. New Mexico Prediction Odds, Key Player to Watch for NIT Quarterfinal

The Mountain West’s New Mexico Lobos are looking to continue a dominant showing in the NIT when they take on the Saint Joseph’s Hawks (out of the A-10) in the quarterfinals.

Oddsmakers have set the Lobos as double-digit favorites in this game after they beat Sam Houston and George Washington by over 20 points each in the first two rounds of the tournament. Meanwhile, Saint Joseph’s squeaked by Colorado State with a five-point win in the first round before beating Cal by one in the second round.

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Both of these teams came up short in their quest for an NCAA Tournament spot, but the Lobos have a strong advanced profile ranking inside the top-50 in KenPom.

Can Eric Olen’s group build on a strong postseason with a win on Tuesday?

Let’s examine the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this NIT matchup on March 24.

Saint Joseph’s vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Saint Joseph’s +11.5 (-115)

New Mexico -11.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Saint Joseph’s: +500

New Mexico: -700

Total

152.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Saint Joseph’s vs. New Mexico How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 24

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: The Pit

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Saint Joseph’s record: 24-11

New Mexico record: 25-10

Saint Joseph’s vs. New Mexico Key Player to Watch

Jake Hall, Guard, New Mexico

Freshman guard Jake Hall is one of the best 3-point shooters in the country this season, knocking down 45.2 percent of his attempts for the Lobos.

Hall leads New Mexico in points per game (16.0), and he’s scored in double figures in both of the team’s wins in the NIT.

The Lobos have four players averaging double figures this season, but Hall is the lead dog, averaging the most minutes per game on the team while taking over seven 3-pointers per night. He’s going to be priority No. 1 for the Saint Joseph’s defense on Tuesday.

Saint Joseph’s vs. New Mexico Prediction and Pick

The Lobos were the No. 3 team in the Mountain West during the regular season, and they’ve shown so far that they’re one of the best teams in the NIT, winning by 24 in the first round against Sam Houston and 25 in the second round against the A-10’s George Washington.

The No. 46 team in KenPom, New Mexico ranks inside the top 60 in adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency this season. The same can’t be said for the Hawks, who are No. 191 in adjusted offensive efficiency and outside the top-100 in KenPom’s latest rankings.

In its lone meeting with George Washington this season – a common opponent – Saint Joseph’s won by just three points. I think the Hawks could be in trouble against this New Mexico team that is 69th in effective field goal percentage while posting a top-60 turnover rate in the country.

The Lobos should also win the 3-point battle in this game, as they are 47th in the country in 3-point percentage and 16th in opponent 3-point percentage. Saint Joseph’s is just 322nd in 3-point percentage and ranks 281st in effective field goal percentage.

This is a pretty big number to cover, but the Lobos have dominated so far in the NIT. They can win by 12 or more on Tuesday night.

Pick: New Mexico 111.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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