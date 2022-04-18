Former Oklahoma Guard Elijah Harkless Announces Transfer Destination

Just one week after it was reported that he was entering the portal, Harkless made the announcement he will be heading to UNLV on Monday.

Just one week after it was reported that he would be entering the transfer portal, former Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless has announced his new team.

The San Bernardino, CA native will be heading west to become a member of the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels, he announced on Twitter Monday.

“First, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game that I love,” Harkless wrote. “Thank you to the coaches I’ve had along the way that have given me opportunities and made me better on and off the court. Thank you to my family, my teammates, and sooner nation for all of the support. Lastly, thank you to the coaches who have reached out to me during this process. With that being said, I will be attending…(attached photo of Harkless in UNLV uniform).”

Prior to a season-ending injury last season, Harkless had continued his role as one of the mainstays on the Sooners from the Lon Kruger regime into the first year under Porter Moser.

In 26 games, Harkless made 23 starts averaging 10 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and was one of the defensive leaders on the squad as well.

Upon the announcement of his season-ending injury in February, Harkless seemed to imply on social media that he would be returning to Oklahoma with reports also indicating that last month.

“I will be with my OU family every step of the way and help them continue to progress and close this season strong,” Harkless wrote on social media in February. “I can’t wait to be back next year and shock the world.”

But, evidently, something changed in the two months that followed with Harkless now heading to a new program.

Also worth noting is UNLV is coached by Kevin Kruger, son of former Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger. So there will be a point of familiarity already in Las Vegas for Harkless when he gets there.

Despite this being his second collegiate transfer, Harkless will be immediately eligible with the Runnin’ Rebels as a graduate transfer.