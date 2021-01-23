Oklahoma avenges earlier season loss, tops KU 75-68

Led by sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon's 22 points, the Sooners domination on the boards and stifling defense stuns the Jayhawks

NORMAN — Two weeks ago, the Oklahoma Sooners fell short of a historic upset of the Kansas Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse.

Saturday morning in the Lloyd Noble Center, they finished the job, toppling the No. 9 ranked Jayhawks 75-68.

Early on, sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon was OU’s offensive focal point, scoring the first eight points for the Sooners.

While Kansas got off to a hot shooting start, OU settled into the game and continued its recent trend of shutting down opponents

The Sooners took control of the first half with a stretch of suffocating defense. Holding KU scoreless for 6:39, Oklahoma engineered a 16-2 scoring run that helped build the first-half lead to as many as eight.

As great teams do, Kansas recovered and closed the half on a high, cutting the Oklahoma advantage to just one point at the break.

A flurry of Kansas fouls out of halftime presented OU a chance to win the game at the free throw line. The Jayhawks were whistled for their seventh team foul of the half with 14:21 left on the clock. The Sooners, who despite continually attacking the rim in the first half, hadn’t taken trip to the free throw line until early in the second half.

Oklahoma finished the game converting 18-of-22 attempts from the charity stripe.

Elijah Harkless, still starting in the place of Brady Manek, who missed 12 days due to COVID-19, once again was a difference maker for OU on the defensive end of the floor. Swiping three of Oklahoma's six steals, Harkless also added seven points before fouling out.

Harmon carried the scoring load for the Sooners most of the game, but Oklahoma’s new four-guard look spread the wealth and helped carry OU across the finish line.

Rolling with Harmon, Umoja Gibson, Austin Reaves, Harkless and Manek down the stretch, Reaves came alive.

The senior scored 11 of his 16 across the final eight minutes.

No bucket may have swung the momentum more than Gibson’s with 1:59 left in the game. The Oklahoma lead was just five points, and Gibson got the ball at the top of the key with seven seconds on the shot clock. Gibson put his head down and drove hard to the bucket, dropping in a layup and drawing the foul, bringing the limited-capacity Lloyd Noble Center to its feet.

Gibson finished with 10 points, following only Reaves (16) and Harmon’s 22 to lead OU in scoring.

Entering the game with the Big 12's best rebounding margin, the Jayhawks had little success against Oklahoma on the glass. The Sooners won the boards 35-25 and forced 11 turnovers in the win.

Lon Kruger’s squad won’t have tons of time to cherish the upset, as another ranked opponent awaits. Tuesday evening, the Sooners will travel to Austin, TX, to take on the No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns at 6 p.m.