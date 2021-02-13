Oklahoma escapes Morgantown in epic double OT thriller

Entering the day as a projected 3-seed, the Sooners notched another top-15 win in thrilling fashion

Escaping the impeding blizzard with a trip to Morgantown, the Oklahoma Sooners overcame an ice cold shooting start to complete the season sweep of the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Winning 91-90 in double overtime, the Sooners made their case to jump back into the top 10 by dispatching the No. 14 Mountaineers in the WVU Coliseum.

Unlikely blocks from Kur Kuath and Jalen Hill in the final moments of the second overtime sealed a hard fought win for Oklahoma.

OU struggled with West Virginia’s length at times in the first half, as the Sooners were held to 39 percent shooting from the field on 13-of-33 shooting. Settling too often for 3’s, Lon Kruger’s team fired 12 shots from deep, only making three in the first half.

On defense, the Sooners struggled to contain Mountaineer big man Derek Culver. Culver almost logged a double-double in the first half, scoring 13 of West Virginia’s 31 first half points and pulling down nine rebounds.

Down 18-10 halfway through the first half, OU got a spark with Alondes Williams’ reintroduction to the lineup. After missing three games due to COVID-19, the senior scored four quick points to tie the game and tilt the momentum back in OU’s direction.

As time was about to expire in the first half, De’Vion Harmon had the ball stripped from him by Miles McBride, McBride made up a half-court heave as time expired to send the game into halftime tied.

Out of the break, senior leader Austin Reaves took over for the Sooners.

Attacking the basket off the dribble over and over, Reaves scored 22 of his 28 points in the second half and overtimes. He also added nine rebounds and seven assists on the afternoon.

Umoja Gibson was Robin to Reaves' Batman, sinking 5-of-10 from 3 to finish with 21 points.

Then, Sean McNeil took over for the hosts.

Scoring 13 straight points for West Virginia, McNeil brought the Mountaineers from down nine all the way back into the lead.

A back-and-forth final three minutes set the stage for a nip and tuck final 60 seconds.

With 21 seconds on the clock and the Sooners trailing 72-70, Gibson hit a runner off the right elbow to tie the game up, eventually sending the contest to overtime.

Harmon came alive in the overtime period. Scoring five of his 11 points in the extra period, Harmon hit a huge go-ahead three with 1:35 left to put the Sooners back up by two.

West Virginia was able to tie the game and force a second overtime off of six second chance points, including Jalen Bridges’ game-tying layup after he pulled down the Mountaineers' 13th offensive rebound.

The Sooners were able to overcome a massive effort by Culver in the second overtime. Scoring seven points in the final overtime period alone, Culver finished with a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds.

Resourceful drives by Elijah Harkless, Harmon and Reaves all gave the OU the lead despite Culver’s late explosion.

However, it was McBride’s layup over Kuath with 40.5 seconds left put the Sooners in another one-point hole late.

On the ensuing possession, Reaves’ behind-the-back crossover created the space for him to pull up and sink an uncontested jumper at the free throw line to put the Sooners back in front by one point with 26.9 seconds left.

Bob Huggins trusted Culver with the game hanging in the balance, but Kuath stood tall and rejected the Mountaineer star’s drive with seven seconds left, handing OU back the ball.

Nothing came simply throughout the entire game though. Trying to inbound the ball, the Mountaineers tied up Harmon, giving possession back to West Virginia. The Sooners nearly stole the inbounds pass, but Gibson couldn’t hold on to the ball and West Virginia got the ball back with 3.5 seconds left on the clock and a chance to win the game.

Hill blocked Culver, but Culver got the rebound and then misfired off the backboard as time expired to seal an epic Sooner win and hand OU sole control of second place in the Big 12 standings.

The Sooners will return to the Lloyd Noble Center at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night to host the Texas Longhorns in what is shaping up to be another top-15 battle.