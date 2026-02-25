Oklahoma Spring Game Start Time, Ticket Info

NORMAN — Oklahoma announced more details for the 2026 spring football game on Wednesday, including ticket information and start time.

The game will kick off at noon on Saturday, April 18 at Gaylor Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Tickets for the spring game are on sale now at SoonerSports.com/tickets.

All seats for the event are general admission. Tickets for season ticket holders and Sooner Club members are $12 each.

Non-season ticket holders or those not in the Sooner Club have tickets available for $17 each.

OU students will receive free admission, with ticket-claim information coming at a later date.

Read More Oklahoma Football

Club-level season-ticket holders may also purchase general admission club tickets for $12 each by logging into their online account before purchasing tickets. All club-level tickets for the game will be located in the MidFirst Bank East Club. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Suite and loge box holders will be sent an email to reserve their designated location for the spring game, with additional details on placing food and beverage orders sent once a reservation is confirmed.

The Sooners departed from a traditional spring game last season, instead holding a "Crimson Combine" featuring combine-style drills, and other engagement opportunities.

While the exact format will be announced at a later date, it appears Oklahoma is moving back to a more traditional format this season.

Those interested in group tickets can fill out an information form here.

For more information call the OU Athletics ticket office at 405-325-2424 or emailing outickets@ou.edu.

The weekend will be a busy one for OU athletics.

Oklahoma softball will take on Arkansas at Love's Field with games at 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

The baseball team will host a three-game series against Missouri at Kimrey Family Stadium, with games at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The SEC women's tennis tournament will also be held at Headington Family Tennis Center from Wednesday, April 15 through Sunday, April 19. Admission to that even is free.