Skip to main content

Oklahoma Guard Alston Mason to Enter Transfer Portal

Mason enters the portal after just one season in Norman in which he played sparingly off the bench.

The first departure from Oklahoma basketball into the transfer portal has been announced.

Freshman guard Alston Mason is hitting the portal to look for a new home, the Kansas native announced Monday on Twitter.

“First and foremost I would like to thank Coach Moser and the Oklahoma coaching staff for allowing me to be a part of this great team,” Mason wrote. “I have enjoyed my time at OU meeting amazing people. I want to thank Sooner nation for being so welcoming. However, I will be entering the transfer portal and reopening my recruitment.”

Mason came to the Sooners as a 3-star prospect in the class of 2021 as Porter Moser’s first non-transfer recruit since taking over as the head coach of Oklahoma.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But, despite the potential upside to his game, he only saw the floor sparingly this season while other freshman C.J. Noland and Bijan Cortes saw their roles off the bench grow.

Mason appeared in just 18 games on the year in total making nine of his 33 total shots and averaging just six minutes per game he entered.

SI Sooners will continue to provide updates as more Oklahoma players announce their intentions for next season. 

4-4 David Ugwoegbu
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB David Ugwoegbu Media Session

By Josh Callaway1 hour ago
4-4 Jay Valai
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma CB Coach Jay Valai Press Conference

By Josh Callaway1 hour ago
4-4 Woodi Washington
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma CB Woodi Washington Media Session

By Josh Callaway2 hours ago
Jordan Kelley (4-4-22)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DL Jordan Kelley Media Session

By Ryan Chapman3 hours ago
Ethan Downs (4-4-22)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DE Ethan Downs Media Session

By Ryan Chapman3 hours ago
FB - Daniel Parker
Football

Oklahoma TE Daniel Parker Couldn't Wait to Reunite With Joe Jon Finley in Norman

By Ryan Chapman5 hours ago
Micah Tease 1
Football

Offense or Defense, Oklahoma Target Micah Tease Just Wants to Get on the Field

By John E. Hoover9 hours ago
Chazz Martinez
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Squander Six-Run Lead in Crushing Loss to No. 10 Texas

By Josh CallawayApr 3, 2022