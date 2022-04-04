Oklahoma Guard Alston Mason to Enter Transfer Portal

Mason enters the portal after just one season in Norman in which he played sparingly off the bench.

The first departure from Oklahoma basketball into the transfer portal has been announced.

Freshman guard Alston Mason is hitting the portal to look for a new home, the Kansas native announced Monday on Twitter.

“First and foremost I would like to thank Coach Moser and the Oklahoma coaching staff for allowing me to be a part of this great team,” Mason wrote. “I have enjoyed my time at OU meeting amazing people. I want to thank Sooner nation for being so welcoming. However, I will be entering the transfer portal and reopening my recruitment.”

Mason came to the Sooners as a 3-star prospect in the class of 2021 as Porter Moser’s first non-transfer recruit since taking over as the head coach of Oklahoma.

But, despite the potential upside to his game, he only saw the floor sparingly this season while other freshman C.J. Noland and Bijan Cortes saw their roles off the bench grow.

Mason appeared in just 18 games on the year in total making nine of his 33 total shots and averaging just six minutes per game he entered.

SI Sooners will continue to provide updates as more Oklahoma players announce their intentions for next season.