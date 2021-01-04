Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson named National Player of the Week, also earns Big 12 honors

What a week for Umoja Gibson.

Oklahoma’s junior guard, a transfer from North Texas, was named National Player of the Week by NCAA.com and swept both the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week.

Umoja Gibson (right) Pool photo / Joshua Gateley

Gibson received the accolades by leading the Sooners to an upset victory over No. 9 West Virginia on Saturday with 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 8-of-11 from 3-point range. Gibson also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals in the Sooners’ victory.

Gibson shot 4-of-5 from 3-point range in the second half.

Gibson's 29 points ranks as the second-most off the bench by any major-conference player this season. His career-high eight 3-pointers are tied for the most by a non-starter in any Division I game this season.

In his first year in Norman, Gibson recorded his fourth career game of at least seven 3-pointers on Saturday. His 29 points are the most he's ever scored against a Division I opponent (scored a career-high 32 against Angelo State while at UNT).

Three of the five highest-scoring games by Big 12 players this season have come from an Oklahoma player. In addition to Gibson’s outing on Saturday, Brady Manek produced 29 points against UTSA (Dec. 3) and Austin Reaves scored 32 at TCU (Dec. 6). Oklahoma is the only team in the country with three different players boasting 29-point performances this season.

The Sooners look to carry momentum from their top-10 win into a pair of challenging road games this week. OU faces No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday (8 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 6 Kansas on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).