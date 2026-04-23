Oklahoma Women's Basketball Names First-Ever GM

NORMAN — Oklahoma basketball has a general manager for the first time.

Jared Boyd, who served as Texas Tech's women's basketball general manager last season, is joining the Sooners, OU coach Jennie Baranczyk announced Thursday.

“He has great experience building elite rosters and understands how important every part of that work is, from recruiting operations to building real relationships with players and helping retain the right people in your program,” Baranczyk said in a release announcing the hire. “He is incredibly respected in the industry, connected and aligned with who we are and what we want Oklahoma women’s basketball to be.”

Boyd spent six years total with the Red Raiders, serving as the program's chief of staff for five seasons before moving into the general manager's role in 2025-26.

In the release announcing his hire, OU said Boyd's roles would include roster management, player acquisition and alignment with Baranczyk's vision of the program; player valuation, analytics and maket intelligence; NIL and revenue-sharing strategy; recruiting operations and relationship management; player retention, experience and professional pathways; and governance, complicance and risk management.

“I’m incredibly grateful and humbled for the opportunity to serve as general manager for Oklahoma women’s basketball,” Boyd said in the release. “Oklahoma is one of the premier brands in college athletics, and what’s been built here is special. We want to keep building on that foundation and continue pushing this program to the highest level.”

Boyd helped build the Texas Tech roster that started 19-0 last season, went 25-7 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. There, he developed a cenrealized player personnel system to stramline recruiting and evaluation.

During his time in Lubbock, the Red Raiders won 109 games and made three postseason appearances, including winning their first NCAA Tournament game since 2005 last season.

Prior to his time at Texas Tech, Boyd spent three seasons as Texas-Arlington's women's basketball director of operations.

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He earned his bachelor's degree in sports and exercise science from West Texas A&M in 2012 and a master's in sport management from Texas Tech in 2015.

“As we continue to invest in our women’s basketball program, it’s essential we evolve the way we operate to position our team for championship-level competition,” OU athletic director Roger Denny said in the release. “That includes strengthening the structure around our team. Adding a general manager is a key part of that vision.

“Jared has been an integral part of a successful program. His understanding of roster management, organizational strategy and player support will be instrumental as we move forward.”