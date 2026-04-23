Sooners add to Roster With Maryland Transfer

NORMAN — Oklahoma's offseason roster overhaul continued Thursday with the addition of Maryland transfer Isimenme "Isi" Ozzy-Momodu.

Ozzy-Momodu averaged 8.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks for the Terrapins as a redshirt junior last season. The 6-foot-3 forward played in 31 games, starting 21.

Ozzy-Momodu is from London, where she played for City of London Academy before starting her collegiate career at Eastern Florida and then moving on to Gulf Coast State. She transferred to Maryland in 2024-25, redshirting that season before elevating into a prominent role with the Terrapins last season.

She came off the bench in both of Maryland's NCAA Tournament games.

Perhaps Ozzy-Momodu's best game came Jan. 22 in an overtime loss to then-No. 10 Iowa. She had 18 points and 12 rebounds in that game.

She suffered a lower-leg injury Feb. 15 against Ohio State and even after she returned from a two-game absence, didn't play nearly as much for the remainder of the season as she was replaced in the starting lineup.

Ozzy-Momodu is the third portal addition in this cycle for the Sooners, joining Kansas' Keeley Parks and Kansas State's Jordan Speiser.

Unlike Ozzy-Momodu, the other two will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Parks, a Norman product, is a 5-11 guard who averaged 5.1 points and 1.1 assists in 16 games as a freshman. She was a five-star prospect coming out of Norman High.

Speiser, a 6-1 guard, averaged 10.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 37 games as a freshman last season.

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Jennie Baranczk's team lost several key playmakers from this season's team that advaned to the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season.

Raegan Beers, Payton Verhulst and Beatrice Culliton all exhausted their eligibility while Zya Vann entered the transfer portal, eventually landing at Texas.

Beers averaged 15.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a senior. Verhulst averaged 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists while Vann averaged 10.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Each of those three players started every game this season for Oklahoma.

The Sooners still have plenty of talent, bringing back Aaliyah Chavez after a strong freshman season, Sahara Williams for her senior season and key bench pieces Brooklyn Stewart, Keziah Lofton and Caya Smith — each of whom has at least two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Chavez led OU with 18.4 points and 4/2 assists per game.

The Sooners signed just one in the 2026 class — 6-foot-3 power forward Leelee Bell of Minot, ND.