Oklahoma Officially Signs 3-Star F Luke Northweather

Northweather was the 2021-2022 Gatorade Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year in his final year of high school basketball.

Make it official.

After gaining his commitment in late April, Oklahoma officially signed 3-star forward Luke Northweather out of Blair Oaks High School in Jefferson City, MO on Monday.

"Luke is a modern-day five that fits our system perfectly," head coach Porter Moser said in a release. "He can shoot with range, pass on the perimeter, has great IQ and is extremely skilled."

Northweather, who comes in listed at 6-10, had a highly-prolific high school basketball career that saw him named the 2021-2022 Gatorade Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Last season, he averaged 29.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.4 blocks and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 71.6 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three-point range.

"He had a dominating senior year and gives us tremendous size," Moser said. "Luke is all about winning and is a sponge when it comes to learning. I see him having rapid growth as a player when he gets to Norman and am excited to add him to the team."

Northweather joins a 2022 recruiting class that includes other exciting prospects Milos Uzan, Otega Oweh and Benjamin Schroder

