Oklahoma Lands 2022 3-Star PF Luke Northweather

Northweather is listed as the No. 48 power forward in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

A late addition to Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class.

Porter Moser is staying busy as the Sooners look to replenish a roster going through some turnover this offseason, gaining a commitment on Friday from 3-star power forward Luke Northweather out of Blair Oaks High School in Jefferson City, MO.

He chooses Oklahoma over Missouri and Wisconsin - who he had previously listed as being the other finalists along with the Sooners.

Northweather joins a 2022 crop of newcomers that already includes true freshmen Milos Uzan, Otega Oweh and Benjamin Schroeder and transfers Joe Bamisile and Sam Godwin.

At 6-9 and 220 pounds, Northweather will provide some nice size to a team that could certainly use it after the departures of big men Akol Mawein and Rick Issanza to the transfer portal.

It remains to be seen what sort of role the Missouri native will have right away, likely needing some time to develop in Norman before having a significant load of playing time.

In his last season of high school ball, Northweather put up gaudy numbers averaging 29 points and 11 rebounds per game en route to being selected as the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year.