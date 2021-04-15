Oklahoma signs its first player of the Porter Moser era

Alston Mason, who committed just last week after being recruited by Moser at Loyola Chicago, officially signed his letter to play for the Sooners in 2021

NORMAN – Oklahoma men's basketball head coach Porter Moser announced his first addition to the Sooners' roster in the signing of 6-foot-1 guard Alston Mason on Wednesday.

A product of Blue Valley Northwest High School in in Overland Park, KS, Mason will join OU as a freshman next season.

Moser has had experience in mentoring players from Blue Valley Northwest, coaching both Ben Richardson and 2018 Missouri Valley Player of the Year Clayton Custer while at Loyola. Both players were instrumental to Loyola's run to the 2018 Final Four.

"We're so excited that Alston is joining our OU family," said Moser. "He's an absolute winner who comes from a phenomenal high school program that produced our Final Four backcourt in Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson. He's an extremely dynamic playmaker in transition, has terrific court vision and can score at all three levels. He's a guard that makes other people better and is a great teammate who guys will want to play with. He's grown up in a culture that has made him wired to win and we look forward to him contributing to our culture here in Norman."

Mason is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and 247 Sports. As a senior at Blue Valley Northwest, Mason averaged 22.4 points, 4.7 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 44 percent from 3-point range.

Moser recruited Mason when he was still at Loyola, and Mason elected to follow the former Ramblers coach to his new post in Norman.

Mason will join OU's incoming freshman class alongside guards Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland.

The trio will help fill out the Sooner roster after losing quite a few pieces from the 2020-21 team.

Both Austin Reaves and Kur Kuath will not return to Oklahoma, instead pursuing their professional prospects next season.

De'Vion Harmon too declared for the NBA draft, but in an interview with KREF, Moser said he expects OU's second leading scorer from last season to return in 2021-22.

Victor Iwuakor and Trey Phipps have new homes after entering the transfer portal, while Brady Manek and Anyang Garang's futures still hang in the balance as they explore their options in the portal.